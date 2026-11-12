🛒 Sault Ste. Marie Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Sault Ste. Marie has a nice mix of front-desk, retail, and counter sales roles right now. Good options here if you like talking with people and keeping things moving.

Employer: Domino's (locally owned)

Domino's (locally owned) Location: Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-energy phone and in-person role taking pizza orders and helping hungry customers feel welcome. You’ll answer calls, share the menu, and also pitch in with prep, cleaning, pizza making, and order expediting, with training provided.

Employer: FLWRpot Cultivation / North Coast Provisions

Location: Sault Sainte Marie, MI (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Other (mix of front desk, sales, and delivery)

Other (mix of front desk, sales, and delivery) Pay: $15.00 – $16.00 per hour

Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid time off

Front-of-house cannabis job where you greet customers, answer questions, handle sales, and may also deliver orders. Great fit if you’re 21+, have strong customer service and cash-handling skills, and like a mix of reception, retail, and driving.

Employer: Airgas

Location: Sault Ste. Marie, MI – Retail shop

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base pay plus bonus opportunities (exact amount not listed)

Base pay (exact amount not listed) Schedule & Benefits: Monday–Friday, no weekends; medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, paid holidays, vacation & sick time, 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, PPE provided

Customer-facing counter role helping industrial and medical customers with gases, welding gear, and safety supplies. Good for someone with retail or customer service experience who doesn’t mind some lifting and wants weekday hours plus strong benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there’s more detail on the employer site, and similar roles may be posted.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.