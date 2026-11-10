🏛️ Crockery Twp Nov 10 meeting: appeals boards & zoning

🏛️ Crockery Twp meeting: appeals boards, zoning & planning

The Crockery Township Board plans a regular meeting on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 6:30 PM at Crockery Township Hall, 17431 112th Avenue.

They’ll handle routine items first: approving the agenda, October 13 minutes, and disbursements, plus reports from the Supervisor, Treasurer, Clerk, Attorney, Board committees, and Fire Chief.

A big topic is appeals boards. The Board will consider:

A resolution to create a Fire Board of Appeals to match the adopted International Fire Code .

to match the adopted . A resolution to change the Construction Board of Appeals so its member makeup and term lengths match the new Fire Board of Appeals.

They will also review board vacancies and possible reappointments.

On zoning, they’ll look at a zoning ordinance amendment on Architectural Standards.

For planning services, they’ll consider a contract update with Fresh Coast Planning that includes an inflation-based price increase.

The Board will continue talking about long-term planning for the Township: upkeep of current properties and facilities, storage for maintenance vehicles, and the future of the Township Hall.

There are two public comment periods. General public comments are limited to 3 minutes per person. Special guest speakers may have 5–6 minutes if the Supervisor approves this before the meeting starts.