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Class of 2031 Chili and Bake Sale on Nov. 15

5 days ago
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The Atlanta Community Schools Class of 2031 will hold a Chili & Bake Sale on Sunday, November 15, from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM in the Chamber Parking Lot. The class is asking for donations of baked goods; to arrange a drop-off or pickup, call or text Kayla at 989-590-8870.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Atlanta Community Schools

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