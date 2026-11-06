🏥 Multiple Healthcare & Therapy Jobs in Clinton Township, MI

Healthcare hiring is busy right now in Clinton Township, MI – from hospital roles to outpatient therapy and private practice. If you’re in care work and thinking about a change, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Clinton Township, MI (floats to 3 hospitals)

(floats to 3 hospitals) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Rotate between three hospitals, mostly in ICU, and use your 3+ years of acute ICU experience to support high‑acuity patients. Great if you like variety, system‑wide exposure, and being part of a large academic health network.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Clinton Township, MI

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, midnights)

Salary: Not listed

Work 10‑hour midnight shifts in a busy clinical lab serving Macomb County, handling both routine and complex testing. Ideal for someone with 3+ years lab experience who enjoys high‑acuity work, research projects, and new lab tech.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Clinton Township, MI

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, days)

Salary: Not listed

Day‑shift OR role with a mix of two 8s and two 12s each week in a high‑acuity surgical setting. Good fit if you want steady daytime hours, strong team support, and room to grow in perioperative nursing.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Clinton Township, MI

Type: Full-time (36 hrs/week, 12‑hr midnights)

Salary: Not listed

Join Unit 4400, a 36‑bed Orthopedic & Neurosurgery unit caring for joint replacements, fractures, and spine surgeries, including rapid‑recovery same‑day discharges. Great for nurses who like surgical patients, mobility work, and close teamwork with PT and physicians.

(Note: Another posting for this same role exists; details are the same, so it’s listed once here.)

Employer: Henry Ford Health – OptimEyes

Henry Ford Health – OptimEyes Location: Clinton Township, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed, sign‑on bonus up to $10,000

Provide primary eye care in a retail optical setting, diagnosing and managing eye disease while working closely with ophthalmology and clinic leadership. Nice match if you want a stable schedule, team support, and a mix of clinical care and practice growth.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Clinton Township, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in the Intensive Care Units, providing life‑support, resuscitation, and medical gas therapy for critical patients. Perfect for RTs who like high‑acuity work, using invasive and non‑invasive diagnostics, and mentoring students.

(Note: This role is also posted on Indeed with the same details; it’s the same job.)

Employer: Healing Haven LLC

Location: Clinton Township, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$125,600 total annual compensation (with bonuses)

Join a pediatric autism clinic with SLPs, BCBAs, and OTs, focusing on kids ages 2–12 in a modern, purpose‑built space. Strong option if you want multidisciplinary teamwork, solid benefits, CE support, and bonus potential on top of base pay.

Employer: TADAS & Asso LLC (TADAS Counseling)

Location: Clinton Township, MI (hybrid in‑office + telehealth)

Type: Contract (part‑time to potential full‑time)

Pay: $40,000–$80,000/year (contractor, flexible schedule)

See youth 10+ plus adults with a focus on trauma, attachment, and nervous‑system‑informed care, with full admin, billing, and EHR support. Great if you’re fully licensed in Michigan and want schedule control while still having a group practice behind you.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.