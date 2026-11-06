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Fitness
📅 Early-morning 30-minute Adult HIIT class at library
8 days ago
📅 Adult HIIT workout at Bridgeport Public Library
Looking for a fast, tough workout before your day starts?
The library is offering a 30-minute (Adult) HIIT – High Intensity Interval Training class from 6:30–7:00 AM. This high-intensity class works your whole body in short bursts. It’s designed for advanced exercisers but can be modified for beginners.
Space is limited, and registration is required.
You can sign up in any of these ways:
- Use the Program Registration Form
- Call the library at 989-777-6030
- Email info@bridgeportlibrary.org
If you want a quick, early-morning workout, this could be a great fit.
More Info: (Adult) HIIT: High Intensity Interval Training 6:3...
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