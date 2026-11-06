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Animation & Comics
📅 Teen Anime Club for ages 12–18, 5:30–6:30 PM
8 days ago
📅 Teen Anime Club at Bridgeport Library
Love anime? The Bridgeport Public Library is hosting a Teen Anime Club from 5:30–6:30 PM.
Teens ages 12–18 can hang out with other fans, chat about favorite shows, and enjoy stories, plays, and food-making activities. The club meets the third Monday of each month.
Registration is required, so be sure to sign up with the library before you go.
More Info: (Teen) Anime Club 5:30-6:30pm (Registration Requir...
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