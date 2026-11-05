🏥 Washington, MI Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring is steady in Washington, MI right now, especially in dental offices and outpatient care. If you like patient contact and a steady schedule, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Northstar Family Dentistry

Northstar Family Dentistry Location: Washington, MI

Washington, MI Type: Part-time (Wednesdays 7:30–4, Saturdays 7:30–2)

(Wednesdays 7:30–4, Saturdays 7:30–2) Salary: Competitive (plus bonus based on performance, 401(k) + match, dental insurance, training & development) Busy, state-of-the-art dental practice looking for a competent, productive dentist who may want full-time hours in the future. Great fit if you want to grow your skills in a modern office with solid benefits.

Employer: Northstar Family Dentistry

Northstar Family Dentistry Location: Washington, MI

Washington, MI Type: Part-time (Mon 8:30–6, Fri 7:30–4, 2 Sat/month 7:30–2)

(Mon 8:30–6, Fri 7:30–4, 7:30–2) Salary: Hourly with bonus available (plus PTO, 401(k) match, employee discounts) Technologically advanced, busy office seeking a hygienist, 1+ year experience preferred (Eaglesoft a plus). Nice mix of hours and a bonus structure if you like a fast-paced, modern practice.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Location: Washington, MI

Washington, MI Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed Join one of Michigan’s largest health systems, supporting providers with vitals, histories, rooming patients, and procedures. Requires HS diploma, MA program + externship or equivalent experience, and BLS-C; EPIC and computer skills are a plus.

Employer: Romeo Family Dentistry

Romeo Family Dentistry Location: Washington, MI

Washington, MI Type: Part-time

Pay: From $17.50/hour (with 401(k) match, employee discount, paid sick time, uniform allowance, advancement opportunities) Front-desk role for someone who’s organized and friendly, with dental or medical office experience preferred. You’ll handle scheduling, insurance checks, records, and patient questions in a supportive dental setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local offices often grow and open up more hours or roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.