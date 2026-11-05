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Shelby Charter Township
🏥 Shelby Township Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
7 days ago
Shelby Township has a nice mix of hands-on patient care and professional healthcare roles right now. If you’re looking to grow your career close to home, these openings are worth a look.
Mental Health Counselor (Christian Practice)
- Employer: Trinity Family Counseling Center
- Location: Shelby Charter Township, MI
- Type: Contract (1099, part-time)
- Pay: $54.00 – $99.00 per hour, 15–18 hours/week, in-person
This role is ideal if you’re an LPC or LLPC who enjoys working with couples and teens and is comfortable integrating a Christian, faith-informed approach when clients request it. Flexible schedule within office hours, steady caseload, and a mission-driven, small-practice setting.
Nurse Assistant – Geriatric Psychiatry (Day Shift)
- Employer: McLaren Health Care
- Location: Shelby Charter Township, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: 7:00am – 7:30pm, 72 hours per pay period, weekends required
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 403(b), PTO
Support older adult patients on a Geri Psych unit with daily care, hygiene, and safety under RN supervision. Great fit if you have a medical careers program, nursing school enrollment, or 2+ years as a nurse assistant, plus BLS; CNA/EMT/LPN is a plus.
Pharmacy Technician / Pharm Tech Apprenticeship
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Shelby Charter Township, MI
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17 – $23.25 per hour
- Benefits (with 30-hr week): Health, dental, vision, 401(k), employee discount, career development
“Earn while you learn” role where Walgreens trains you toward PTCB certification while you work in a patient-facing retail pharmacy. Good for someone with solid customer service skills who wants a clear path into healthcare.
Comprehensive Ophthalmologist
- Employer: EyeSouth Partners
- Location: Shelby Township / Detroit, MI area
- Type: Full-time
- Requirements: Board-certified or Board-eligible Ophthalmologist
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, HSA/FSA, generous PTO, disability and life coverage, employee discounts
Join a multi-location, multispecialty eye practice with strong surgical volume and full support staff. Includes access to a large network of eye-care providers and a partnership track after a few years.
If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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