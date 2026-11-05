🏥 Shelby Township Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Shelby Township has a nice mix of hands-on patient care and professional healthcare roles right now. If you’re looking to grow your career close to home, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Trinity Family Counseling Center

Trinity Family Counseling Center Location: Shelby Charter Township, MI

Type: Contract (1099, part-time)

Pay: $54.00 – $99.00 per hour, 15–18 hours/week, in-person

This role is ideal if you’re an LPC or LLPC who enjoys working with couples and teens and is comfortable integrating a Christian, faith-informed approach when clients request it. Flexible schedule within office hours, steady caseload, and a mission-driven, small-practice setting.

Employer: McLaren Health Care

Location: Shelby Charter Township, MI

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 7:00am – 7:30pm , 72 hours per pay period, weekends required

, 72 hours per pay period, weekends required Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 403(b), PTO

Support older adult patients on a Geri Psych unit with daily care, hygiene, and safety under RN supervision. Great fit if you have a medical careers program, nursing school enrollment, or 2+ years as a nurse assistant, plus BLS; CNA/EMT/LPN is a plus.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Shelby Charter Township, MI

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17 – $23.25 per hour

Benefits (with 30-hr week): Health, dental, vision, 401(k), employee discount, career development

“Earn while you learn” role where Walgreens trains you toward PTCB certification while you work in a patient-facing retail pharmacy. Good for someone with solid customer service skills who wants a clear path into healthcare.

Employer: EyeSouth Partners

Location: Shelby Township / Detroit, MI area

Type: Full-time

Requirements: Board-certified or Board-eligible Ophthalmologist

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, HSA/FSA, generous PTO, disability and life coverage, employee discounts

Join a multi-location, multispecialty eye practice with strong surgical volume and full support staff. Includes access to a large network of eye-care providers and a partnership track after a few years.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.