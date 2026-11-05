🚧 Shelby Township Skilled Trades: Multiple Hands-On Roles Open

Shelby Township has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like working with tools and building real things. Here are a few strong options worth a look.

Employer: Brown-Campbell Company

Brown-Campbell Company Location: Township of Shelby, MI (in-person)

Township of Shelby, MI (in-person) Type: Full-time

Salary: Pay based on experience (not listed)

Pay based on experience (not listed) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, bonus program, life insurance, HSA, on-the-job training

Family-owned steel and fiberglass supplier with 70+ years in business. You’ll do MIG welding on carbon steel, torching, cutting, grinding, and run warehouse gear like saws and drill presses. Good for both experienced welders and people starting their welding career, with strong benefits and training.

Employer: Not listed (machine tool / automation company)

Not listed (machine tool / automation company) Location: Shelby Twp, MI

Shelby Twp, MI Type: Likely full-time (not stated)

Likely (not stated) Salary: Not listed

You’ll install, wire, and commission electrical systems on machine tools for automated production lines. Needs 5+ years experience, your own tools, and a valid driver’s license, plus about 20% travel (US and international). Great if you like problem-solving, reading blueprints, and working on high-tech equipment.

Employer: Burke Porter, an Ascential Technologies Brand

Location: Shelby Township, MI

Shelby Township, MI Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Very similar to a senior machine tool electrician role: build and install control panels, read electrical schematics, and troubleshoot automation systems. Requires 5+ years experience, your own hand tools, a driver’s license, and up to 20% travel per year. Good fit if you want steady work with advanced automation and like both shop and field work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for other roles to search.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.