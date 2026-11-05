📅 Make a DIY Diwali candle at Okemos Library Nov 5

📅 DIY Diwali Craft at Okemos Library

Celebrate Diwali with a fun, hands-on craft at the Okemos Library (in-library).

On Thursday, November 5, 4:30–5:30 pm, all ages are invited to:

Make your own Diwali candle using a DIY Diya craft

Learn a bit about Diwali and its traditions

and its traditions Use basic materials provided by the library

by the library Add your own touch — you’re welcome to bring special decorations or favorite items to embellish your Diya

This is an all-ages event and runs while supplies last, so it’s a good idea to arrive on time if you can.

Perfect for families, kids, and anyone curious about Diwali and arts & crafts.