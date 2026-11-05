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📅 Make a DIY Diwali candle at Okemos Library Nov 5

5 days ago
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📅 DIY Diwali Craft at Okemos Library

Celebrate Diwali with a fun, hands-on craft at the Okemos Library (in-library).

On Thursday, November 5, 4:30–5:30 pm, all ages are invited to:

  • Make your own Diwali candle using a DIY Diya craft
  • Learn a bit about Diwali and its traditions
  • Use basic materials provided by the library
  • Add your own touch — you’re welcome to bring special decorations or favorite items to embellish your Diya

This is an all-ages event and runs while supplies last, so it’s a good idea to arrive on time if you can.

Perfect for families, kids, and anyone curious about Diwali and arts & crafts.

More Info: DIY Diwali Craft

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