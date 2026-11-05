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📅 Make a DIY Diwali candle at Okemos Library Nov 5
5 days ago
📅 DIY Diwali Craft at Okemos Library
Celebrate Diwali with a fun, hands-on craft at the Okemos Library (in-library).
On Thursday, November 5, 4:30–5:30 pm, all ages are invited to:
- Make your own Diwali candle using a DIY Diya craft
- Learn a bit about Diwali and its traditions
- Use basic materials provided by the library
- Add your own touch — you’re welcome to bring special decorations or favorite items to embellish your Diya
This is an all-ages event and runs while supplies last, so it’s a good idea to arrive on time if you can.
Perfect for families, kids, and anyone curious about Diwali and arts & crafts.
More Info: DIY Diwali Craft
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