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🏭 Shelby Township Manufacturing: Multiple Local Openings
Shelby Township’s plants are busy and hiring across shifts. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these local manufacturing roles are worth a look.
Production Operator – Day Shift
- Employer: Niagara Bottling
- Location: Shelby Township, MI
- Type: Full-time, 12-hour day shifts (2-2-3 rotation)
- Salary: Not listed
Run daily operations on the bottled water production floor, keeping lines safe, clean, and on target for quality and output. Good fit if you’re reliable, like fast-paced work, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition help, and more).
Production Operator – Night Shift
- Employer: Niagara Bottling
- Location: Shelby Township, MI
- Type: Full-time, 12-hour night shifts (2-2-3 rotation)
- Salary: Not listed
Own a full production line at night—starting/stopping equipment, doing minor adjustments, and logging quality checks. Great if you have 2+ years manufacturing experience, like working with machines, and want a full benefits package similar to the day shift role.
Material Handler
- Employer: Westlake Corporation
- Location: Shelby Charter Township, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Keep production moving by staging raw materials, wrapping and tagging finished product, and using DSI units to record inventory. You’ll be on your feet, lifting up to 40 lbs, and working in a fast-paced shop—ideal if you’re organized and like forklift/warehouse-style work.
Jig & Fixture Build Helper
- Employer: SB Tool
- Location: Shelby Twp, MI
- Type: Full-time (manufacturing)
- Salary: Not listed
Help build jigs and fixtures from prints, using lathes and grinders as needed. This is a solid fit if you can read blueprints, understand GD&T, and want strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 100% company-paid life/disability, 401(k) match, PTO, and weekly pay with overtime available).
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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