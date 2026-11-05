🏭 Shelby Township Manufacturing: Multiple Local Openings

Shelby Township’s plants are busy and hiring across shifts. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these local manufacturing roles are worth a look.

Employer: Niagara Bottling

Niagara Bottling Location: Shelby Township, MI

Type: Full-time, 12-hour day shifts (2-2-3 rotation)

Salary: Not listed

Run daily operations on the bottled water production floor, keeping lines safe, clean, and on target for quality and output. Good fit if you’re reliable, like fast-paced work, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition help, and more).

Employer: Niagara Bottling

Niagara Bottling Location: Shelby Township, MI

Type: Full-time, 12-hour night shifts (2-2-3 rotation)

Salary: Not listed

Own a full production line at night—starting/stopping equipment, doing minor adjustments, and logging quality checks. Great if you have 2+ years manufacturing experience, like working with machines, and want a full benefits package similar to the day shift role.

Employer: Westlake Corporation

Location: Shelby Charter Township, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep production moving by staging raw materials, wrapping and tagging finished product, and using DSI units to record inventory. You’ll be on your feet, lifting up to 40 lbs, and working in a fast-paced shop—ideal if you’re organized and like forklift/warehouse-style work.

Employer: SB Tool

Location: Shelby Twp, MI

Type: Full-time (manufacturing)

Full-time (manufacturing) Salary: Not listed

Help build jigs and fixtures from prints, using lathes and grinders as needed. This is a solid fit if you can read blueprints, understand GD&T, and want strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 100% company-paid life/disability, 401(k) match, PTO, and weekly pay with overtime available).

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.