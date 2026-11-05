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Shelby Charter Township
🛒 Shelby Township MI Retail Jobs – Multiple Roles Paying Up to $100K
5 days ago
Shelby Township has a nice mix of hands-on retail, auto service, and management roles right now. Good options here whether you like leading a team, talking with customers, or working around cars.
Collision Estimator
- Employer: Gerber Collision & Glass
- Location: Shelby Township, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $50,000 – $100,000 per year (DOE)
You’ll be the main contact for customers getting collision repairs, writing estimates, and keeping both customers and insurance companies updated. Good fit if you know auto repair basics, like a fast pace, and want strong benefits from an established company.
Full-Time Assistant Store Manager
- Employer: ALDI USA
- Location: Shelby Township, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $26.00/hour to start (Year 2: $27.00/hour)
Help run a busy ALDI store—scheduling, leading the team, keeping the store stocked, and solving customer issues. Great for someone with a few years of retail experience who’s ready for more responsibility plus solid benefits and paid time off.
Lube Technician Key Holder - FT-8027
- Employer: Grease Monkey
- Location: Shelby Charter Township, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Open and close the shop, handle basic oil changes and quick services, and help lead the team during shifts. Ideal if you like working on cars, want leadership experience, and don’t mind a fast-paced, hands-on job.
Cheese Shop / Murray's Cheese Associate
- Employer: Kroger (Murray’s Cheese)
- Location: Shelby Charter Township, MI
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Fun, food-focused role where you cut and wrap cheese, sample products with customers, and help create a “boutique” cheese shop feel inside the store. Great for food lovers who enjoy talking with people and learning new products.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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