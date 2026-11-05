🛒 Shelby Township MI Retail Jobs – Multiple Roles Paying Up to $100K

Shelby Township has a nice mix of hands-on retail, auto service, and management roles right now. Good options here whether you like leading a team, talking with customers, or working around cars.

Employer: Gerber Collision & Glass

Gerber Collision & Glass Location: Shelby Township, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000 – $100,000 per year (DOE)

You’ll be the main contact for customers getting collision repairs, writing estimates, and keeping both customers and insurance companies updated. Good fit if you know auto repair basics, like a fast pace, and want strong benefits from an established company.

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Shelby Township, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $26.00/hour to start (Year 2: $27.00/hour)

Help run a busy ALDI store—scheduling, leading the team, keeping the store stocked, and solving customer issues. Great for someone with a few years of retail experience who’s ready for more responsibility plus solid benefits and paid time off.

Employer: Grease Monkey

Location: Shelby Charter Township, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Open and close the shop, handle basic oil changes and quick services, and help lead the team during shifts. Ideal if you like working on cars, want leadership experience, and don’t mind a fast-paced, hands-on job.

Employer: Kroger (Murray’s Cheese)

Location: Shelby Charter Township, MI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Fun, food-focused role where you cut and wrap cheese, sample products with customers, and help create a “boutique” cheese shop feel inside the store. Great for food lovers who enjoy talking with people and learning new products.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.