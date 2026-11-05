📅 Edible sand art program for kids ages 9 and up

📅 Edible Sand Art for Kids 9+

Kids ages 9 and up are invited to a fun “edible art” program at the library. Each child will get to create their own edible sand art and take home one container of what they made.

The program will be held on the library’s lower level. Registration is required, so be sure to sign up ahead of time to save a spot.

Please note: the library cannot guarantee that food used in this program has not come into contact with tree nuts, soy, or other allergens, and the library will not be liable for any harm from such allergens. If your child has food allergies, keep this in mind before registering.