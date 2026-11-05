🏥 Oxford, MI Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Part-Time Roles Open Now

Oxford’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid part-time roles for people who like fast-paced, hands-on work. These openings are all with McLaren Health Care right here in Oxford, MI.

Employer: McLaren Health Care

McLaren Health Care Location: Oxford, MI

Oxford, MI Type: Part-time (60 hours per pay period, variable shifts, weekends required, no on-call)

(60 hours per pay period, variable shifts, weekends required, no on-call) Highlights: Sign-on bonus: $15,000 (nights) or $10,000 (days) with 2-year commitment

This CT role is in a 21-bed ED, non-trauma, stroke-certified setting with no in-patient population. Great if you’re CT certified (or ARRT looking to cross-train) and want steady imaging work without on-call.

Employer: McLaren Health Care

McLaren Health Care Location: Oxford, MI, US

Oxford, MI, US Type: Part-time (40 hours per pay period, 7:30 AM – 4:00 PM , no weekends, no on-call)

(40 hours per pay period, , no weekends, no on-call) Highlights: BS Pharm or PharmD with state licensure required

You’ll handle med order review, compounding, dispensing, and clinical consults with staff and patients. Nice fit if you want daytime hospital pharmacy hours without nights or weekends.

Employer: McLaren Health Care

McLaren Health Care Location: Oxford, MI

Oxford, MI Type: Part-time (48 hours per pay period, 6:00 AM – 6:30 PM , weekends required, no on-call)

(48 hours per pay period, , weekends required, no on-call) Highlights: Open to EMT, paramedic, MA, CNA, or nursing students (after first Med/Surg rotation)

Hands-on role in the ED doing direct patient care, vitals, IVs, wound care, ortho assists, and specimen collection, plus restocking and room turnover. Good step if you want fast-paced experience and already have basic patient-care skills.

If one of these sounds right, click through, check the full details, and apply soon so you don’t miss your shot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.