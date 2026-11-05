🏥 Mount Pleasant MI Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring is steady in Mount Pleasant, MI right now, with options from hospital roles to retail pharmacy and home health. If you’re in nursing, lab work, or pharmacy, there’s likely something that fits your schedule.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Mount Pleasant, MI

Mount Pleasant, MI Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week )

(about ) Pay: $17.00–$27.00/hour

This role supports the retail pharmacy team with filling prescriptions, inventory, and patient service. Good fit if you like fast-paced customer interaction and want solid benefits plus structured training.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Mount Pleasant, MI

Mount Pleasant, MI Type: Part-time (about 20 hrs/week )

(about ) Pay: $17.00–$27.00/hour

Similar duties as the full-time tech role, but with fewer hours and part-time benefits. Nice option if you want pharmacy experience while in school or balancing another job.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Mount Pleasant, MI

Mount Pleasant, MI Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week )

(about ) Pay: $60.00–$76.00/hour + bonus eligibility

Lead daily pharmacy operations, counsel patients, and provide immunizations in a busy retail setting. Great for licensed pharmacists who want leadership responsibility and a full benefits package.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Mount Pleasant, MI

Mount Pleasant, MI Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week )

(about ) Pay: $60.00–$76.00/hour + bonus eligibility

Another posting for the same role through Indeed, useful if you prefer applying there. Same responsibilities: oversee dispensing, coach techs, and support clinical services.

Employer: MyMichigan Health

Location: Mount Pleasant area, MI

Mount Pleasant area, MI Type: Part-time

Provide skilled nursing care in patients’ homes, including assessments, care planning, and coordination with the care team. Ideal if you’re an RN who likes one-on-one patient time and working independently in the community.

Employer: McLaren Health Care

Location: Mount Pleasant, MI

Mount Pleasant, MI Type: Part-time (48 hrs per pay period, 7:00am–7:30pm )

(48 hrs per pay period, ) Benefits: 403(b), health, dental, vision, PTO

Work under RN supervision on a Med-Surg unit, helping with daily care, hygiene, and mobility. Good entry point if you’re a State Certified Nursing Assistant looking for hospital experience on day shift.

Employer: McLaren Health Care

Location: Mount Pleasant, MI

Mount Pleasant, MI Type: Part-time (48 hrs per pay period, 7:00pm–7:30am )

(48 hrs per pay period, ) Benefits: 403(b), health, dental, vision, PTO

Same Med-Surg CNA role on night shift. Great if you prefer nights and want consistent 12-hour shifts with hospital benefits.

Employer: McLaren Health Care

Location: Mount Pleasant, MI

Mount Pleasant, MI Type: Full-time (72 hrs per pay period, days, variable times)

Recover patients after surgery, provide close monitoring, and coordinate care with the surgical team. Best for RNs with strong acute-care skills who like fast turnover and PACU work.

Employer: McLaren Health Care

Location: Mount Pleasant, MI

Mount Pleasant, MI Type: Full-time (72 hrs per pay period, 7:00am–7:30pm)

Coordinate total nursing care on a Med-Surg unit, including patient teaching and team leadership. Solid fit for RNs wanting broad inpatient experience with a stable day-shift schedule.

Employer: McLaren Health Care

Location: Mount Pleasant, MI

Mount Pleasant, MI Type: Part-time (40 hrs per pay period, 2:00pm–10:30pm)

Run diagnostic tests, manage lab equipment, and report results across chemistry, hematology, microbiology, and blood bank. Great for MT/MLS professionals who like bench work and afternoon/evening hours.

Employer: Isabella Citizens for Health, Inc.

Location: Mount Pleasant, MI

Mount Pleasant, MI Type: Part-time ( 10–20 hrs/week )

( ) Pay: From $62.50/hour

Community-focused pharmacist role with an emphasis on 340B, MTM, and patient counseling. Good match if you want smaller-scale, relationship-based pharmacy instead of high-volume retail.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible on hours and experience. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in healthcare so they don’t miss a good fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.