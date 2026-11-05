undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Mount Clemens Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Travel & Local RN Roles
Mount Clemens is busy on the healthcare side right now, with solid options for both travelers and local staff. If you’re in nursing, imaging, or physician work, there’s something here worth a look.
Travel ED Registered Nurse – $2,209/week
- Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Mount Clemens, MI
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract
- Pay: $2,209 per week (36 hrs/week, 12-hour shifts)
- Specialty: ED / Emergency Department RN
Work 12-hour shifts in a busy ER and keep your skills sharp with a wide mix of trauma and medical cases. Comes with weekly pay, housing or housing allowance, health insurance, 401(k) match, and travel reimbursement.
Radiation Oncology Physician – Locums
- Employer: AMN Healthcare
- Location: Mount Clemens, MI
- Type: Locum tenens, Full-time days + call
- Pay Rate: $230.86 – $249.90/hour
- Schedule: Mon–Fri 8:00a–4:30p clinic, 4:30p–8:00a call
100% adult radiation oncology, mostly outpatient with some inpatient. AMN provides malpractice coverage and handles travel, lodging, and transportation so you can focus on patient care.
Travel Radiology Technologist – $2,160/week
- Employer: Treva Workforce
- Location: Mount Clemens, MI
- Type: Travel, 13-week contract
- Pay: $2,160 per week (40 hrs/week, 8-hour day shifts)
- Specialty: Radiology Technologist
Day-shift travel rad tech role with a Michigan-based, woman-owned agency. Package includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), weekly pay, and referral bonuses.
Registered Nurse – Inpatient Rehab 6S (Nights)
- Employer: McLaren Health Care
- Location: Mount Clemens, MI
- Type: Full-time, Staff
- Schedule: 7:00p–7:30a, 72 hours per pay period, weekends required
Night-shift RN role on an inpatient rehab unit, using the full nursing process with strong team support. Great if you want stable hospital employment with a large Michigan health system and like building longer-term relationships with patients.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and reach out to the recruiter or HR team—they often have similar openings they don’t always post.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.