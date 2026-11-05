🏥 Mount Clemens Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Travel & Local RN Roles

Mount Clemens is busy on the healthcare side right now, with solid options for both travelers and local staff. If you’re in nursing, imaging, or physician work, there’s something here worth a look.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

MedPro Healthcare Staffing Location: Mount Clemens, MI

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract

Pay: $2,209 per week (36 hrs/week, 12-hour shifts)

(36 hrs/week, 12-hour shifts) Specialty: ED / Emergency Department RN

Work 12-hour shifts in a busy ER and keep your skills sharp with a wide mix of trauma and medical cases. Comes with weekly pay, housing or housing allowance, health insurance, 401(k) match, and travel reimbursement.

Employer: AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare Location: Mount Clemens, MI

Type: Locum tenens, Full-time days + call

Pay Rate: $230.86 – $249.90/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri 8:00a–4:30p clinic, 4:30p–8:00a call

100% adult radiation oncology, mostly outpatient with some inpatient. AMN provides malpractice coverage and handles travel, lodging, and transportation so you can focus on patient care.

Employer: Treva Workforce

Treva Workforce Location: Mount Clemens, MI

Type: Travel, 13-week contract

Pay: $2,160 per week (40 hrs/week, 8-hour day shifts)

(40 hrs/week, 8-hour day shifts) Specialty: Radiology Technologist

Day-shift travel rad tech role with a Michigan-based, woman-owned agency. Package includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), weekly pay, and referral bonuses.

Employer: McLaren Health Care

Location: Mount Clemens, MI

Type: Full-time, Staff

Schedule: 7:00p–7:30a, 72 hours per pay period, weekends required

Night-shift RN role on an inpatient rehab unit, using the full nursing process with strong team support. Great if you want stable hospital employment with a large Michigan health system and like building longer-term relationships with patients.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and reach out to the recruiter or HR team—they often have similar openings they don’t always post.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.