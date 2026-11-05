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📅 Polar Express Family Storytime on December 5

4 days ago
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📅 Polar Express Family Storytime during Christmas in the Village

Bring the family to a cozy Polar Express Family Storytime on December 5, 4:30–5:30 pm at the Shelby Area District Library.

This event is held along with the Village of Shelby’s “Christmas in the Village” celebration and will include:

  • A reading of The Polar Express
  • Fun crafts
  • Refreshments

Registration is required and is the only way to guarantee a spot.

To register, contact the library at 231-861-4565 or email [email protected].

More Info: Polar Express Family Storytime - Shelby Area Distr...

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