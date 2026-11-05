🚚 Clinton Township Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

Clinton Township has some solid logistics roles right now, from office dispatch to hands-on warehouse work. If you like keeping things moving and staying organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: Red White and Blue Thrift Store (M&M Management)

Red White and Blue Thrift Store (M&M Management) Location: Clinton Township, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.50–$17.50 per hour

Busy, fast-paced dispatcher role where you handle calls, schedule donation pickups, and support drivers all day. Good fit if you’re organized, like talking with people, and want a steady, office-based logistics job.

Employer: Facilities Solution Corporation

Location: Clinton Township, MI

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)

Pay: $25.55–$30.76 per hour

Benefits: Health insurance, dental insurance, paid time off

Higher-paying coordination role handling freight moves, dispatch, and shipping/receiving using transportation software like Oracle and SyteLine. Great if you’ve got logistics or dispatch experience and are comfortable with data entry, phone work, and working with 3PLs and carriers.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: Clinton Township, MI

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 3:00 PM–8:00 PM

Pay: $19.47 per hour

Physical warehouse job moving and scanning packages, sometimes driving DOT-sized vehicles. Good for someone who wants steady afternoon hours, can lift 50+ lbs, and prefers active work over sitting at a desk.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles open, too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.