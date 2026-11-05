🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs in Clinton Township, MI

Clinton Township restaurants are busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, flexible hours, and being around people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Darden (LongHorn Steakhouse)

Darden (LongHorn Steakhouse) Location: Clinton Township, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Variable by location plus tips

Pour drinks, chat with guests, and help keep the bar area running smoothly in a lively steakhouse setting. Weekly pay, shift meals, holiday closures on Thanksgiving and Christmas, and an app to swap shifts make this a solid fit if you want flexibility and good tip potential.

Employer: Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurants

Location: Clinton Township, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Highly competitive (exact rate not listed)

Keep the kitchen spotless and dishes moving at a busy winery restaurant. This role stands out for its strong benefits: 50% off dining, 40% off retail wine, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and wine & culinary education.

Employer: Red Robin

Location: Clinton Township, MI

Type: Full-time (Part-time also mentioned)

Pay: Not listed

Cook burgers, sides, and more in a high-volume, fun restaurant known for growth opportunities. You’ll learn the Red Robin style of prep and cooking, with flexible hours, a busy kitchen, and room to move up if you like the restaurant world.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good restaurant roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.