📣 Canton Township, MI Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple Openings

Canton Township and the nearby area have some solid options right now if you’re in sales or marketing. A mix of high-earning B2B roles and mission-driven outreach work are hiring.

Employer: Morales Professional, a Morales Group company

Morales Professional, a Morales Group company Location: Canton, MI (remote option after training)

(remote option after training) Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000–$120,000+ annual earning potential (competitive base + uncapped commission)

Account Executive–style role selling freight and logistics services to businesses. You’ll focus on new customer acquisition, B2B sales, and account management, with paid sales training, day-one medical benefits, minimal travel, and remote work after training. Ideal if you’re a hunter who likes cold calling, building a book of business, and getting rewarded directly for performance.

Employer: Yazaki

Location: Listed as Canton, MI, USA (role supports YII/EAG Sales; travel to customers in WA/CA/AZ/TX)

Listed as (role supports YII/EAG Sales; travel to customers in WA/CA/AZ/TX) Type: Not stated (appears full-time )

Not stated (appears ) Salary: Not listed (includes competitive compensation + incentive pay)

Sales Account Manager role working with aerospace and emerging mobility customers. You’ll own key accounts, lead RFQs and pricing, negotiate commercial agreements, and travel to customers, backed by a global auto supplier. Comes with 401(k) match, tuition assistance, incentives, and a generous holiday schedule.

Employer: Adrian Counseling and Psychiatric Clinic / Pure Psychiatry of Michigan

Location: Canton, MI, US (Greater Metro Detroit territory)

(Greater Metro Detroit territory) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$23.00 per hour

Field-based role building referral relationships with physician offices (primary care, pediatrics, neurology, etc.) for a growing mental health practice. Expect 90%+ regional travel in a company car, a mix of sales, outreach, and territory planning, plus benefits like 401(k) match, health/dental/vision, HSA, PTO, and a flexible schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good sales and outreach talent is in demand, and doors often open once you’re in the pipeline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.