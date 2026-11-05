🏭 Canton Township, MI Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Canton Township’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options from hands-on floor work to top-level leadership. Here are a few strong picks worth a look this week.

Employer: Wade Palmer & Associates, Inc.

Wade Palmer & Associates, Inc. Location: Role based in a desirable OH/IN/KY metro area (recruiter posting listed in Canton, MI )

Role based in a (recruiter posting listed in ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000–$170,000 per year + ~20% bonus, relocation package

Lead a modern, recently expanded dairy plant with about 60 hourly employees, reporting directly to the COO. Ideal if you have 5+ years in upper-level plant management and 4–5 years in ice cream/yogurt/novelties or dairy manufacturing, with a strong record in P&L, budgeting, quality, and efficiency.

Employer: Mans Lumber & Home

Location: Canton, MI

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri 10:30 AM–7 PM+ , at least one Saturday/month , frequent overtime)

Full-time (Mon–Fri , at least , frequent overtime) Salary: Not listed

Outdoor, fast-paced role assembling and loading lumber and building materials for delivery and pickup. Good fit if you have 2+ years warehouse/material handling, can lift 75–100 lbs, and want strong benefits (BCBS medical/dental, vision, disability, 401(k) with 4% match, profit sharing, and more).

Employer: Phoenix Services LLC

Location: Canton, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00–$23.00 per hour

Support incoming, in-process, and final inspections to keep parts within spec for a growing manufacturer. Great if you have an Associate degree in Quality/Manufacturing/Engineering Tech, 2+ years quality or manufacturing experience, and are comfortable with calipers, micrometers, gauges, and reading blueprints; comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, and HSA.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local shops often grow fast and remember strong candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.