🛒 Canton Township retail jobs with multiple customer-facing roles

Canton Township has a steady flow of retail and customer service openings right now. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Five Below

Five Below Location: Canton, MI

Type: Full-time (hourly, part-time leadership schedule)

Pay: Starting at $14.23/hour

Lead the floor at a fun, fast Five Below store. You’ll help train the crew, run the register, open/close the store, and step in as Manager on Duty while keeping customers happy and the sales floor stocked.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3476

Location: 39500 Ford Rd, Canton, MI 48187

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20 – $33/hour + incentives and premiums

Take on a lead role at a busy Walmart Supercenter with strong pay and big-company benefits. This position includes performance bonuses, possible hourly premiums, paid time off, and access to Walmart’s Live Better U education program.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Canton, MI (in-person)

Type: Part-time/other

Pay: $14.00 – $15.00/hour

Be the friendly face at the register while helping customers find what they need. This role mixes cashier work, stocking, and product demos, with an employee discount and flexible schedule.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.