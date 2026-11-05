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🛒 Canton Township retail jobs with multiple customer-facing roles
Canton Township has a steady flow of retail and customer service openings right now. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.
PT Sales Lead
- Employer: Five Below
- Location: Canton, MI
- Type: Full-time (hourly, part-time leadership schedule)
- Pay: Starting at $14.23/hour
Lead the floor at a fun, fast Five Below store. You’ll help train the crew, run the register, open/close the store, and step in as Manager on Duty while keeping customers happy and the sales floor stocked.
AP Team Lead
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3476
- Location: 39500 Ford Rd, Canton, MI 48187
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20 – $33/hour + incentives and premiums
Take on a lead role at a busy Walmart Supercenter with strong pay and big-company benefits. This position includes performance bonuses, possible hourly premiums, paid time off, and access to Walmart’s Live Better U education program.
Cashier/Customer Service Representative
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Canton, MI (in-person)
- Type: Part-time/other
- Pay: $14.00 – $15.00/hour
Be the friendly face at the register while helping customers find what they need. This role mixes cashier work, stocking, and product demos, with an employee discount and flexible schedule.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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