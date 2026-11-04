💰 Laketown October 2026 cash balances and budget status

📊 Laketown October 2026 cash and budget snapshot

Here’s a plain‑language look at Laketown Township’s October 2026 cash summary and the start of the General Fund budget report (through October 31, 2026).

1. Overall cash position (all township funds)

The cash summary covers 10/01/2026–10/31/2026 and shows money across several bank accounts and funds.



Total cash across all funds at the start of October: $2,354,686.72



Total credits (money coming in) during October: $711,637.66



Total debits (money going out) during October: $379,277.29



Total ending cash balance on 10/31/2026: $2,687,047.09



Most of the township’s money sits in the Holnd Clearing Fund Bank, which ended October at $2,464,539.37. Within that bank:



General Fund cash (101‑000‑001.000) ended at $31,469.08



“Due from County” (101‑000‑010.000) is a negative $264,557.95 , meaning the county still owes the township that amount

, meaning the county still owes the township that amount

Several special funds (206, 211, 233, 239, 364, 366, 368) together hold hundreds of thousands of dollars, including $494,345.79 in fund 206 and $63,299.62 in fund 364



Other bank accounts:



Consumers Credit Union account shows a small negative balance of $425.51

account shows a small negative balance of

Huntington Bank account for fund 366 shows a negative $51,137.50

account for fund 366 shows a negative

Tax Collection Account (funds 703 and 713 together) ended with $274,061.01 after $404,748.80 came in and $238,730.68 went out in October

(funds 703 and 713 together) ended with after came in and went out in October

A small WMCB clearing account holds $9.72



2. General Fund revenues (Fund 101)

The revenue and expenditure report is for the fiscal year through 10/31/2026, with 58.63% of the fiscal year completed.

For the General Fund:



Total revenues so far: $1,104,997.78



Amended revenue budget for 2026‑27: $2,000,388.00



Key revenue lines:



Property taxes – operating: $687,859.03 collected so far (about 2.78% of budget still available, meaning this line is essentially fully on target)

collected so far (about of budget still available, meaning this line is essentially fully on target)

Property tax administration fees: $174,313.73 collected out of $222,587.00 budgeted

collected out of budgeted

State sales tax revenue sharing: $347,433.19 received out of $625,000.00 budgeted

received out of budgeted

Building‑related permits (building, electrical, plumbing, mechanical, other) together bring in tens of thousands; for example, building permits are $109,882.40 year‑to‑date out of $140,000.00

year‑to‑date out of

Cable franchise fees: $47,203.94 so far out of $88,592.00

so far out of

Interest and miscellaneous items (like billboard rent and reimbursements) add smaller amounts



A special “Trust Fund Grant – Beach Land” line shows $188,768.44 in grant revenue (recorded as a 100% used grant line)



3. General Fund expenditures (start of details)

The report then starts listing spending by department.

For the Township Board (Dept 101):



Year‑to‑date spending: $62,662.96 out of $118,862.00 budgeted ( 52.72% of that budget used)

out of budgeted ( of that budget used)

This includes salaries, payroll taxes, contracted services, engineering, training/memberships, legal and accounting, and small transportation costs.



For the Supervisor (Dept 171) (partial data shown):



Salaries so far: $10,473.74 out of $18,030.00

out of

General expenses: $157.28 out of $2,000.00



The remaining pages (not shown here) would continue with other departments’ spending in the same format.