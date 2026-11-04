🔧 Mount Pleasant MI Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings

Mount Pleasant has some solid hands-on jobs right now if you like staying active and working outdoors or keeping buildings in top shape.

Here are a few worth a look:

Employer: KBS - Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC

KBS - Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC Location: Mount Pleasant, MI

Mount Pleasant, MI Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50/hour

Lead a janitorial crew for a large facility services company that cleans over 2 billion sq ft of space daily. You’ll direct the team, help train new hires, and work with the client on-site, with access to benefits like limited medical, 401(k) with match, and early access to earned pay.

Employer: On Point Outdoors

Location: Mount Pleasant, MI

Mount Pleasant, MI Type: Part-time

Pay: $25.00 – $40.00/hour

Seasonal winter work keeping lots, roads, and sidewalks clear and safe. Great if you’re comfortable outdoors, can run plow trucks or snow equipment, and like the idea of higher hourly pay during snow season.

Employer: Super 8 – Mount Pleasant, MI

Location: Mount Pleasant, MI

Mount Pleasant, MI Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00 – $16.00/hour

Hotel maintenance and grounds work, from mowing and landscaping to basic repairs and keeping outdoor areas neat and safe. Good fit if you like variety in your day and don’t mind working in different weather.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours and duties.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.