🍽️ Multiple Mount Pleasant Food & Hospitality Jobs $14–$32/hr

Mount Pleasant’s food and hospitality scene is busy and hiring. If you like working with people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1428

Walmart Supercenter #1428 Location: 4730 Encore Blvd, Mount Pleasant, MI 48858

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $19 – $32 per hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums

Lead the deli and bakery team, prep fresh food, help customers at the counter, and keep things clean and safe. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for eligible employees.

Employer: Los Amigos Mexican Restaurant

Location: 4520 Collegiate Way, Mount Pleasant, MI

Type: Full-time or Part-time (starts part-time)

Full-time or Part-time (starts part-time) Pay: $25,000 – $28,000 per year

Serve guests, seat and cash out customers, take to-go orders, and make alcoholic drinks in a busy local spot. They want at least 2 years of serving experience, weekday morning availability, and someone who will stay through winter, summer, and spring breaks.

Employer: Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan

Location: Mount Pleasant, MI

Mount Pleasant, MI Type: Full-Time, 2nd Shift

Pay: $14.26 per hour

Clean guest rooms and public areas, handle guest requests, and help keep the hotel running smoothly. This tribal government employer is eligible for Public Service Loan Forgiveness, and Native American preference applies.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and apply while it’s still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.