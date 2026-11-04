🏥 Mount Clemens Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Mount Clemens is quietly building up its healthcare scene, with new mental health services coming and solid travel RN options right now.

Here are a few strong picks if you’re in (or can get to) Mount Clemens, MI.

Employer: StoneCrest Center

StoneCrest Center Location: Mount Clemens, MI (new satellite campus)

(new satellite campus) Type: Full-time (3x12s, days or nights, weekend rotation)

(3x12s, days or nights, weekend rotation) Salary: Not listed

Newly renovated behavioral health campus opening in February 2027, with three acute adult psych units. Good fit if you want psych nursing, solid benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, tuition reimbursement), and a chance to grow with a new site from the ground up.

Employer: StoneCrest Center

StoneCrest Center Location: Mount Clemens, MI (new satellite campus)

(new satellite campus) Type: Full-time (multiple shifts)

(multiple shifts) Salary: Not listed

Therapeutic activities role in an inpatient mental health setting, using recreation, art, music, movement, or other expressive therapies to support adults in treatment. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and room to grow as the new campus ramps up.

Employer: Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic Location: Mount Clemens, MI (travel/contract)

Type: Contract, 13 weeks , nights, 36 hrs/week (3x12)

, nights, 36 hrs/week (3x12) Pay: $2,400 – $2,473 per week

Travel telemetry RN contract with night shifts and the option to extend. Includes health, dental, vision, life insurance, and a referral program—nice if you want strong weekly pay without a long-term commitment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.