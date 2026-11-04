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Michigan
🚧 S. Michigan & Barnett Station driveway access limited
2 days ago
🚧 Limited driveway access during S. Michigan road work
If you live on S. Michigan Avenue or in Barnett Station, there’s an important update about the ongoing construction:
- Stay off all newly poured curb sections in driveways and in the roadway.
- If your driveway has new curb work, you won’t be able to drive in or out for about two days while the concrete cures.
- Weather permitting, the first layer of asphalt is planned for Friday or Saturday.
This work is part of improvements to the road, water lines, and storm sewer.
Plan ahead for parking and vehicle use for the next few days, and avoid driving over any fresh concrete so it can set properly.
More Info: 🚧 S. Michigan Project Update - Driveway Access Lim...
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