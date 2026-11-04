⚠️ Grant Township October 2026 blight enforcement report

⚠️ October 2026 blight enforcement activity in Grant Township

Grant Township’s October 2026 Blight Report lists properties that received notices about blight or junk vehicle issues.

Letters (regular and certified mail) went to owners at addresses including:

235 W. River Rd, 3211 Lone Pine, 1559 & 1905 Indian Lake, 3457 Shiawassee, 1861 Saginaw, 3210 Spruce, 1301 Fletcher, 300 N Greenwood, 4641 & 5192 Carpenter, 3210 Plank, 4342 Spartan, 17, 21 & 61 Cox, 3400 Midland, and others.

Some owners on Sand Lake Rd, Midland, Buena Vista, Binder, W. River Rd and more have ongoing cases and have asked for extensions.

Several properties were also referred to the Sheriff’s Office, with some owners given 30 days after speaking with a deputy.

If you are a listed owner or received a blight/junk car letter or sheriff packet, be sure to correct the issues by the date in your notice to stay in compliance with township rules.