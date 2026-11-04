🛒 Shelby Township Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Openings

Shelby Township has a steady flow of retail and customer service roles right now, especially in grocery and auto parts. Good mix of evening shifts and flexible part-time work.

Employer: Kroger

Kroger Location: Shelby Charter Township, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Overnight role keeping shelves stocked, the store clean, and customers happy. You’ll check dates, stock and label products, follow food safety rules, and help the department hit its sales goals.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Shelby Charter Township, MI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Great if you like being on the move. You’ll deliver auto parts to local shops, pick up returns, help keep the store stocked and clean, and chat with customers. Valid driver’s license and comfort lifting up to 50 lbs are required.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Shelby Charter Township, MI

Type: Part-time (may offer full-time)

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level sales job helping DIY customers with parts, batteries, and wipers. You’ll work the sales floor and phone, handle inventory, and help keep the store looking good; prior retail sales experience is a plus.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same store.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.