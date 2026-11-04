📅 Practice English & Spanish at Conversaciónes

📅 Practice English or Spanish at Herrick Library

Interested in brushing up on your English or Spanish in a relaxed setting? Come to Conversaciónes (Bilingual) in the library Classroom.

You’ll join other language learners for casual conversations in your target language, plus simple games and activities to help you practice. All levels are welcome — beginners to advanced.

If you need an accessibility accommodation to take part in this program, please call (616) 355-3100.

The library is open 9:00am–9:00pm on the day of the event.

Únete a otros estudiantes de idiomas para practicar inglés o español con conversaciones informales, juegos y actividades relajantes. Todos los niveles de aprendizaje de idiomas son bienvenidos. Para adaptaciones de accesibilidad, llama al (616) 355-3100.