🍽️ Multiple Commerce Township Food & Hospitality Jobs $65K+

Commerce Township has some solid food and hospitality roles right now, from hands-on cooking to leading full teams. If you like fast-paced work and taking care of guests, these are worth a look.

Employer: The Avalon of Commerce Township

The Avalon of Commerce Township Location: Commerce, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Cook for a senior living community where you’ll handle full-scope production cooking, special diets, and quality control. Great fit if you have at least 1 year of restaurant or senior living cooking experience and want steady work in a clean, organized kitchen.

Employer: SmartHire Human Capital Solutions (for Uptown Grille)

(for Uptown Grille) Location: Commerce, MI

Type: Full-time, salaried (exempt)

Salary: $65,000–$75,000 per year, plus health, dental, vision

Lead the dining room, bar, and host stand at a busy full-service restaurant. You’ll run shifts, coach servers and bartenders, manage reservations, and handle FOH costs—ideal if you have 2+ years restaurant management and want a stable salary with benefits.

Employer: McDonald’s (independent franchisee)

Location: Commerce, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run a high-volume McDonald’s as the top leader in the store, guiding department managers, hitting sales and service goals, and keeping operations smooth. Role comes with advancement opportunities, performance bonuses, insurance, and tuition reimbursement (up to $3,000/year).

If something here feels like a fit, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application or resume today.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.