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📋 Michigan City admin jobs with multiple flexible roles
Michigan City has some solid admin openings right now, from front desk work to higher-level office management. Good mix of part-time and full-time, with chances to grow.
Receptionist
- Employer: Sinceri Senior Living
- Location: Michigan City, IN
- Type: Full-time (about 30.5–31.5 hrs/week)
- Salary: Not listed
Front desk role in a senior living community, with rotating weekends and holidays. Perks include 401(k) with match, PTO, medical/dental/vision, wage increases up to 2x/year, bonuses, and career development.
Executive Assistant - Operations Manager
- Employer: Economic Development Corporation Michigan City
- Location: Michigan City, IN
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: Not listed
Higher-level admin role supporting leadership and running daily operations for a local economic development nonprofit. Mix of calendar and office management, board and event support, budgeting/invoicing, and community/stakeholder work.
Office Assistant
- Employer: Electrical JATC
- Location: Michigan City, IN 46360
- Type: Part-time (about 25 hrs/week, in person)
- Pay: $20.00–$25.00/hour
Front desk and clerical support role with phones, data entry, filing, and Microsoft Office work. Great fit if you have 1+ year office experience, like organized work, and want steady part-time hours.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—details like schedule and duties are often flexible for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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