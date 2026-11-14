Michigan City has some solid admin openings right now, from front desk work to higher-level office management. Good mix of part-time and full-time, with chances to grow.

Employer: Sinceri Senior Living

Sinceri Senior Living Location: Michigan City, IN

Type: Full-time (about 30.5–31.5 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Front desk role in a senior living community, with rotating weekends and holidays. Perks include 401(k) with match, PTO, medical/dental/vision, wage increases up to 2x/year, bonuses, and career development.

Employer: Economic Development Corporation Michigan City

Location: Michigan City, IN

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Higher-level admin role supporting leadership and running daily operations for a local economic development nonprofit. Mix of calendar and office management, board and event support, budgeting/invoicing, and community/stakeholder work.

Employer: Electrical JATC

Location: Michigan City, IN 46360

Type: Part-time (about 25 hrs/week, in person)

Pay: $20.00–$25.00/hour

Front desk and clerical support role with phones, data entry, filing, and Microsoft Office work. Great fit if you have 1+ year office experience, like organized work, and want steady part-time hours.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—details like schedule and duties are often flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.