Looking for a new feline friend in Michigan City, IN? These adoptable cats at Michiana Humane Society are ready to bring love, purrs, and plenty of personality into your home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Orange/Red & White

Orange/Red & White Adoption fee: $140

Shelter: Michiana Humane Society — (219) 872-4499

Crosby is an affectionate little guy who enjoys being held and petted and still sometimes tries to “nurse” on soft robes or sweaters. He loves all kinds of toys and wrestling with his kitten siblings. He’s used to people, easy to handle, and loves attention — plus he’s a big fan of wet kitten food.

👉 Meet Crosby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $140

Shelter: Michiana Humane Society — (219) 872-4499

Mylrae is a little purr machine whose meows sound like tiny chirps. She has a sweet face but can definitely keep her brothers in line. Like her siblings, she’s very people-friendly, loves attention, and is especially excited about wet kitten food.

👉 Meet Mylrae and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $140

Shelter: Michiana Humane Society — (219) 872-4499

Sid is an adorable, slightly more reserved kitten who likes to climb into your lap and arms for petting. He may take a little time to adjust in a new home, but he loves toys, boxes to perch on, and playing with his siblings. He’s also used to being handled and enjoys human attention.

👉 Meet Sid and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: White & Orange/Red

White & Orange/Red Adoption fee: $140

Shelter: Michiana Humane Society — (219) 872-4499

Gadget is a playful kitten who seems to “smile” for the camera. He loves catnip mice (especially gray ones), wand toys, strings, and pipe cleaners. He may be a bit reserved at first, but after a few minutes he warms up and shows his sweet side.

👉 Meet Gadget and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Shelter: Michiana Humane Society — (219) 872-4499

Bubbie is a handsome “toasted-marshmallow” Siamese senior. The most important thing to know: he is asking to be adopted together with his best friend, Howie. Bubbie is the more introverted half of the pair, and he and Howie balance each other out beautifully.

👉 Meet Bubbie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Shelter: Michiana Humane Society — (219) 872-4499

Howie is a big, 15-pound bob-tailed tabby with a huge personality. He also wants to be adopted with his Siamese “furbrother,” Bubbie. Howie does a funny chitter-chatter meow when you pet his back and loves affection and interaction. Toys sometimes catch his eye, but people time is his favorite.

👉 Meet Howie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption fee: $95

Shelter: Michiana Humane Society — (219) 872-4499

Bagel is a quiet, reserved beauty known for tucking herself into bed at night. She likes calm baby-talk voices and relaxes when you chat softly with her. Bagel prefers attention on her own terms, but when she’s ready, she’ll meow for you and offer the sweetest head bumps. She’s also a big foodie.

👉 Meet Bagel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $95

Shelter: Michiana Humane Society — (219) 872-4499

Fred is a young cat with tons of character and quirky habits. He likes to move his food and water bowls around and has unique little movements and expressions. When you pet him, he’s happy, purry, and full of chitter-chatter.

👉 Meet Fred and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (about 8 months)

Young (about 8 months) Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $95

Shelter: Michiana Humane Society — (219) 872-4499

Blake is a sleek “mini-panther” who’s already neutered. He loves to hop out of his kennel to explore and see what’s going on. When he’s inside, he enjoys being petted and is getting more and more interested in feathery toys. The shelter thinks he may really enjoy having a feline friend in his new home.

👉 Meet Blake and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Michigan City, IN, consider visiting Michiana Humane Society or giving them a call at (219) 872-4499 to meet these wonderful cats in person. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.