Manufacturing is staying busy around Michigan City, IN right now, with steady shifts and weekly pay on the table. If you like hands-on work and clear routines, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Nexus Employment Solutions Plus, Inc

Nexus Employment Solutions Plus, Inc Location: Michigan City / Portage, IN (food manufacturing facility)

Michigan City / Portage, IN (food manufacturing facility) Type: Full-time , 2nd & 3rd shift

, 2nd & 3rd shift Pay: $18.00–$19.00 per hour, paid weekly

Operate and care for food packaging machines, handle changeovers, and do basic troubleshooting to keep the line running. Good fit if you have manufacturing or warehouse experience and like steady, long-term work with clear routines.

Employer: Nexus Employment Solutions Plus, Inc

Nexus Employment Solutions Plus, Inc Location: Michigan City, IN

Michigan City, IN Type: Full-time , 1st, 2nd, and 3rd shift openings

, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd shift openings Pay: $14.25–$15.25 per hour, paid weekly (rate depends on shift)

Entry-level packaging role on a clean production line—no experience needed, they train you on the job. You’ll inspect, label, and pack light boxes, with health, dental, vision, PTO, and more for long-term workers.

Employer: Jet Fabricators

Location: Michigan City, IN

Michigan City, IN Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$18.00 per hour (based on experience)

Inspect fabricated metal parts, read blueprints, and use tools like calipers and micrometers to check quality. Great for someone with 2+ years of inspection or fabrication experience who likes detail work and wants benefits like 401(k), health insurance, and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—many local employers are open to training and growth.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.