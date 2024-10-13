Here are the top 15 Michigan House district races to watch

Michigan Capitol | Susan. J. Demas illustration

Democrats got a lot done in their two years of controlling both the Michigan House and Senate; repealing right to work, enacting gun control measures, expanding civil rights protections, passing clean energy reforms, and rolling back the retirement tax, to name just a few of the measures that made their way to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk.

And they got it all done with slim two-seat majorities in both chambers, a 56-54 advantage in the House, and a 20-18 lead in the Senate, which means control of the legislative agenda in Lansing for the next two years is on the ballot Nov. 5. If Republicans can flip just two seats in the House, where every seat is up for grabs, it is unlikely any major legislation on the priority list of either Whitmer or her fellow Democrats will become reality, while Democrats retaining control means progressive priorities will continue to be emphasized.

The Senate is not up for reelection until 2026.

It was a tough primary season in Michigan, with a Ballotpedia analysis showing more than a third of all incumbent House members faced primary challengers, well above the national average of 22%. In the end, two Republican members ; state Reps. Neil Friske (R-Charlevoix) and Bob Bezotte (R-Howell), who both were embroiled in controversies, lost their chance to run for reelection.

Turning to the general election, both parties know that voter turnout will be key to success, and while interest in the presidential race is certainly high, there are no ballot initiatives to drive voters to the polls as there was in 2022. That year, an amendment to enshrine abortion rights in Michigan’s Constitution drew wide support in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. With polling showing less enthusiasm among female Democrats when abortion rights were not directly up for a vote, that could prove to be a decisive factor in tight state House races.

Adding to the political landscape are several House districts that were redrawn on the order of a federal court late last year , after it found more than a dozen metro Detroit House and Senate districts were unconstitutional in how they were drawn. In all, seven House districts had to be redrawn first in order to be ready for this November’s election, while six districts in the Senate map were redrawn last as none of those seats will be up for election until 2026. The final House map approved by the court ended up redrawing 15 districts.

Also in play is the passage of Proposal 1 in 2022, which reduced the state’s system of term limits to a total of 12 years, while also allowing for six, two-year House terms, three, four-year Senate terms or a combination of the two.

With that as a backdrop, here are rundowns on 15 House districts that will determine which party controls the agenda in Lansing for the next two years. All campaign finance statistics are as of Aug. 26, the latest date available in the Michigan Campaign Finance database.

27th District

Covering southern Southgate, along with Wyandotte, Riverview, Trenton, Gibraltar and Grosse Ile , this Downriver race is one that Democrats must win if they want to retain control of the Michigan House, while Republicans know they need to win it if they have any shot at retaking control of the chamber.

Incumbent state Rep. Jaime Churches (D-Wyandotte) barely squeaked out a win in 2022, topping her GOP opponent by just 660 votes out of more than 42,000 cast. Churches, a former elementary school teacher, has strong union support, including the Michigan Education Association (MEA), United Auto Workers (UAW), and Michigan AFL-CIO, among others.

Churches, who served as an MEA vice president during her more than a decade in the classroom, says that as a teacher, she wants to “promote a culture of support for the field of education where teachers feel valued and respected for the hard work they do everyday for our kids.” She also lists investing in infrastructure and small businesses as among her priorities for a second term.

Churches is being challenged by Rylee Linting , who says as a student at Grand Valley State University “she faced indoctrination, vaccination mandates, and woke student culture,” which led her “to get involved politically and fight for freedom and family values.”

A former youth chair of the Michigan Republican Party, Linting lists “Lower Taxes,” “Less Government,” and “More Freedom,” as her priorities. She currently serves as a field representative for Turning Point Action, the right-wing organization affiliated with Charlie Kirk that has perpetuated former President Donald Trump’s false claims of mass election fraud.

Regardless, Republicans are betting that with Trump on the ticket, a higher turnout will favor Linting among a growing GOP voter base in the district.

Democrats are hoping that voters, instead, will continue to split their tickets as they did in 2020 when they elected then-state Rep. Darrin Camilleri (D-Trenton) to his Downriver district by five points while favoring Trump by eight points. Camilleri went on to win election to the state Senate in 2022.

Churches has a major financial edge, with campaign finance filings showing she had more than $207,000 available, while Linting had just $16,670, although she is undoubtedly receiving assistance from the House Republican Campaign Committee.

28th District

Encompassing Berlin Township, Newport, South Rockwood, Rockwood, Flat Rock, Woodhaven, Brownstown Township and a portion of Taylor, the 28th District is represented by incumbent s tate Rep. Jamie Thompson (R-Brownstown Twp.), who pulled out a two point win in 2022 despite the blue wave that year led by Whitmer.

Thompson is a Licensed Practical Nurse and doula with Native American heritage as a member of the Mississaugas of Hiawatha First Nation.

As with the 27th District, Trump has an increasing base of support in this area of southern Wayne County and northeast Monroe County, and with his reelection campaign at the top of the ticket, Thompson has a good chance of winning reelection herself.

Hoping to foil that chance is Democratic challenger Janise O’Neil Robinson , a teacher from Brownstown Township, who is endorsed by both the MEA and the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) of Michigan.

Robinson says as a teacher she “fought against Betsy DeVos-led efforts to redirect education dollars away from public schools toward for-profit schools” and “advocated for legislation to provide free meals to all Pre K-12 students in our public schools, historic increases in per pupil funding, and 100% funding for special education.” She also lists workers rights, infrastructure funding and defending reproductive rights among her priorities.

Thompson, meanwhile, is endorsed by the Great Lakes Education Project (GLEP), a school-choice advocacy group founded by DeVos, who served as education secretary during the Trump administration, and Michigan Health Choice Alliance, which opposed mask mandates during the pandemic.

Among Thompson’s priorities are easing inflation, public safety, and providing school choice, saying she supports “a system where the money follows students, allowing parents to choose where their children go to school,” language very much in line with the school voucher movement .

Campaign finance records show Robinson had a clear money advantage with nearly $156,000 available, while Thompson had just under $38,000.

31st District

This district, which covers the southwest portion of Wayne County, along with northwest Monroe County and chunks of Lenawee and Washtenaw counties, will see a rematch between state Rep. Reggie Miller (D-Van Buren Twp.), a former Van Buren Twp. trustee, and Republican challenger Dale Biniecki of Raisinville Township.

In 2022, Miller’s victory by just over 4.5 points, 52.26% to 47.74%, caught Republicans by surprise, and they’ll be looking to return that district to the GOP column. But they’ll have to do that on a budget, as campaign finance records show Miller with more than $233,000 in her campaign coffers, versus just over $47,000 for Biniecki.

As with most House Democrats, Miller enjoys strong union support including from the UAW, MEA and AFL-CIO, but also from groups like Emily’s List, Moms Demand Action, and the Sierra Club. Among her priorities for a second term are working towards statewide paid family leave, supporting skilled trades in schools, increasing incentives to recruit and retain teachers, and fighting for reproductive rights.

“Women deserve equal freedom to decide what is best for their health and well-being without government interference,” said Miller, who was named a 2024 Sexual and Reproductive Health Champion by Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan.

Biniecki, who spent 47 years as an owner-operator truck driver, is a former Teamsters member. His website makes several mentions of his status as a non-politician.

“ There is a disconnect between the hard working folks that pay taxes and the career politicians and bureaucrats that spend it. Politicians in Lansing are spending millions of dollars on special interest pet projects like “zen zones” and “splash pads” meanwhile the roads are still terrible and I-94 keeps flooding around the airport every few years,” said Biniecki. “We send too much of our hard earned money to Lansing and they waste it. We’re getting ripped off!”

38th District

This is another rematch, with incumbent state Rep. Joey Andrews (D-St. Joseph) again facing Republican challenger Kevi

n Whiteford .

Andrews, a Wayne State University Law School grad and small business owner, beat out Whiteford by less than 4 points in 2022 to win this district, which covers parts of Allegan, Berrien and Van Buren counties along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Whiteford, a longtime financial adviser with a master’s degree in taxation, lists fighting inflation and lowering the cost of living as his top priorities, as well as making the Michigan Legislature part-time. However, Whiteford also says he is focused on securing elections.

“We need to strengthen the integrity of our elections to ensure a more secure process that gives all of us confidence in the results,” said Whiteford, who then repeats disproven claims about election security including that non-citizens are voting and legal votes aren’t being counted.

Andrews, who is vice chair of both the Criminal Justice and Energy, Communications, and Technology committees, highlights protecting the Lake Michigan lakeshore and reproductive rights as among his priorities, as well as promoting skilled trades education.

“Safeguarding and modernizing our public school system is essential to attracting and retaining the best and brightest along the lakeshore. Teachers & students need to work under better conditions, mental health resources, and new tools like technical and career training programs,” said Andrews.

Campaign finance records show Andrews with the fundraising lead, amassing more than $186,000, while Whiteford had just under $65,000 in his campaign fund.

44th District

State Rep. Jim Haadsma (D-Battle Creek) is hoping to improve on his 2022 win, when he took the district by 4.5 points, which was an improvement over 2020 when he won election by a 2.6-point margin.

Haadsma, an attorney who runs a Battle Creek-based law firm, is facing a new opponent this November in Republican Steve Frisbie , a longtime paramedic who has served as a Calhoun County commissioner for the past 13 years.

This district, located in Calhoun County, is a true purple amalgamation with the Democratic-leaning cities of Battle Creek and Albion, and red-hued Springfield, along with Bedford, Pennfield, Convis, Lee, Clarence, and Sheridan townships.

Among his priorities, Haadsma lists helping to make education and health care more affordable, investing in infrastructure and protecting local waterways, especially from PFAS contamination and high levels of manganese in area drinking water.

“These issues put our people and environment at risk and have serious economic implications for our growing economy. I will continue working in our community and with my colleagues in the Michigan House to create legislation that protects our water and environment and keeps our community safe,” said Haadsma.

Frisbie says he wants to bring a “common-sense approach” to Lansing that prioritizes “the needs of Michiganders over special interest groups.” He also wants to enhance school safety and protect tax dollars.

“Lansing’s unchecked spending and mounting long-term debt are pushing our citizens toward burdensome tax hikes. It’s time for a financial reset. Steve is committed to advocating for a government that’s efficient, effective, and truly represents the people’s interests,” said Frisbie.

Haadsma also has the money advantage, with more than $281,000 in his campaign coffers, while Frisbie has just over $46,000.

46th District

This is a do-over for Michigan Democrats who lost this seat in 2022 after their candidate, Maurice Imhoff, imploded, dropped out and then reentered the race , before losing by a nearly 9-point margin to state Rep. Kathy Schmaltz (R-Jackson).

This time, Democrats made sure there would not be a repeat of that performance and nominated a well-known entity in Jackson Mayor Daniel Mahoney . He’ll be looking for a big turnout from Democratic constituencies in Jackson and Chelsea to try and flip the district which also includes Blackman and Leoni townships, and parts of Grass Lake and Summit townships in Jackson County, as well as Sylvan Township in Washtenaw County.

Schmaltz, however, has an established base of support of her own, having previously worked as a news anchor and associate news director of community relations at Lansing’s WILX TV. She’s also been willing to cross the aisle politically, most notably when she was one of just eight GOP House members to vote in favor of expanding the 1973 Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act (ELCRA) to protect against discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation.

Schmaltz says rebuilding the economy is among her top priorities, which she says “includes repealing the Democrat’s 5% income tax increase,” a reference to a 2023 income tax rate reduction that several courts ruled was temporary , but which Republicans insist should have been permanent.

Mahoney prioritizes job growth, universal broadband access as his key priorities, as well housing issues.

“Daniel’s compassionate approach aims to address the root causes of homelessness. His plan includes increasing funding for affordable housing, supporting homeless shelters and services, and collaborating with local communities for sustainable solutions,” stated his website.

Campaign finance records show Mahoney with just under $160,000, while Schmaltz has about half that amount at $82,661.

54th District

State Rep. Donni Steele (R-Orion Twp.) has been a rising star for House Republicans since her 2022 win over Bloomfield Township Democrat Shadia Martini . But with a victory margin of just 2.4 points, Democrats hope Martini can send Steele packing in a rematch this November.

The district, which still leans conservative in an increasingly progressive Oakland County, includes the city of Bloomfield Hills, a portion of Auburn Hills, along with Orion Township, and portions of Bloomfield and Oakland townships.

Steele has shown independence from the GOP party line, being one of the only legislative Republicans to condemn state Rep. Josh Schriver (R-Oxford) after social media posts supporting the white supremacist-linked “Great Replacement” theory. She also voted for legislation requiring the safe storage of firearms, which resulted in a recall petition being filed against her.

Regardless, House Minority Leader Matt Hall (R-Richland Twp.) not only defended Steele, but acknowledged her status within the party.

“Rep. Donni Steele has emerged as a strong leader in Lansing,” he said. “As our lead addressing critical infrastructure needs, she’s been a fiscally responsible voice pushing to fix our crumbling roads and bridges in Oakland County and around the state. She’s focused on what matters for the district she represents. She has our full support, and we will defend her as we would any other member.”

While Hall was referring to the recall petition, which ultimately was rejected , Steele will need more than supportive words to retain her seat. The Michigan Democratic Party spent money last year targeting her for voting against “red flag laws” that allow a judge to remove guns if someone is deemed a danger to themselves or others. Meanwhile, the Committee to Protect Health Care, a national collective of doctors, healthcare professionals and health advocates, announced in September a $550,000 ad campaign targeting 12 Michigan House seats, including Steele’s.

Martini, a small business owner who emigrated from Syria in 1992, has a long list of Democratic-aligned endorsements, from the MEA to Equality Michigan. She also has a strong money lead, with nearly $223,000 in campaign funds, more than double Steele’s $96,000.

Among Martini’s priorities are reducing costs for working families, increasing access for childcare, promoting voting rights, keeping open access to reproductive care and helping further prevent gun violence.

“From Michigan State to Oxford to Rochester , our children have come under fire in horrific mass shootings while extreme lawmakers block sensible reform. I will support continued efforts to implement common-sense gun legislation in Lansing to prevent further tragedies happening in our state ever again,” said Martini.

Steele, a realtor who previously served as a trustee and treasurer for Orion Twp., has an endorsement list filled with Oakland County GOP elected officials, including Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

She says her priorities fall within the acronym S.A.F.E ., which stands for “Security,” “Accountability,” “Fiscal Responsibility” and “Education.”

“Small businesses flourish when they operate freely, with less government oversight,” said Steel on her website. “It’s evident that fostering competitive competition and minimizing overreach is vital for their success. By allowing small businesses to thrive in such an environment, Michigan can attract and retain the talent necessary to reclaim its position as a leading economic state.”

57th District

This district, composed of eastern Troy in Oakland County and western Sterling Heights in Macomb County, was a solid win for Republicans in 2022, with Oakland County Commissioner Thomas Kuhn winning election by a just over 4.5 points against first-time candidate Aisha Farooqi of Sterling Heights.

Farooqi is no longer a rookie, and will be looking to take the lessons from 2022 and try to unseat Kuhn as the two candidates match up for a second time.

That will be a tall order, however, as most of the district falls in Trump-friendly Sterling Heights, which the former president won in 2020 by more than 7 points. Kuhn also has the power of incumbency behind him in a district he managed to win by essentially the same margin that Whitmer won it in 2022

Farooqi is also one of the few Democrats with a money disadvantage, having just under $20,000 in campaign funds available to her in late August, less than a third of the more than $62,000 in Kuhn’s account. However, she has strong union support which may help make up the difference in the stretch.

Farooqi, an assistant prosecutor for Wayne County and former Legal Aid attorney , says public service is a key value, citing her family’s story of emigrating to the U.S. when she was a child, attending Detroit Public Schools, and then eventually becoming American citizens.

“ My experiences have taught me that too many members of our community are getting left behind by a system that has neither enough resources nor the right kind of insight to help them,” said Farooqi.

Kuhn’s website decries “$175 billion in taxpayer money” spent by “Lansing politicians” that were “drafted in secret and then passed in a forced vote with no time for review.”

“Rep. Tom Kuhn has written legislation to bring transparency, accountability, and efficiency to Michigan’s budget process by ensuring legislators have time to review bills before voting and establishing clear rules and timelines.Rep. Kuhn’s legislation also provides for greater public input in the state’s budget process,” states the website.

58th District

State Rep. Nate Shannon (D-Sterling Heights) fended off a challenge from GOP activist Michelle Smith in 2022, winning reelection by just over 2.5 points in a Macomb County district including the city of Utica and portions of Sterling Heights, Warren and Shelby Township.

This time, the former high school teacher who also served as a Sterling Heights city councilman is being challenged by Utica City Council Member Ron Robinson , a realtor and Marine veteran of the Gulf War.

The money advantage belongs to Shannon, who had just over $169,000 in campaign funds, while Robinson had $32,670 on hand.

Robinson is endorsed by the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC), the Betsy DeVos-founded Great Lakes Education Project (GLEP) and the Michigan Freedom Fund, another DeVos-connected ultra conservative organization that bills itself as the “ first line of defense against the radical Left.”

He cites public safety and support for police and fire personnel as among his top priorities, along with senior citizen rights, which he claims were taken away in 2021 and 2022 due to “government overreach.” Robinson also says he wants to fight inflation, invest in infrastructure and support legal immigration.

“As a state legislator, I will NOT support the expansion of Sanctuary Cities. I will support any legislation that will assist in strengthening our border with Canada, and I will support local municipalities in protecting their community from illegal immigrants and squatters,” says Robinson.

Shannon has a string of union endorsements including from the Police Officers Association of Michigan (POAM), Fraternal Order of the Police (FOP), Michigan Professional Fire Fighters Union (MPFFU).

Among his priorities are adequate funding for police and fire, affordable healthcare, clean drinking water, and quality K-12 education.

“As a former public school teacher, public education is one of my top priorities, and it’s why I initially decided to run for State Representative. To help our kids succeed in the 21st century economy, every student should have a caring, qualified and committed teacher. We also need to prioritize education funding that allows educators more time to connect one-on-one with students to encourage critical thinking and creativity,” said Shannon.

61st District

When now-Rep. Denise Mentzer (D-Mount Clemens) ran for election to this Macomb County district covering Mount Clemens, most of Clinton Township and eastern Sterling Heights, her opponent, Republican Mike Aiello, was an election denialist who perpetuated election conspiracy theories on social media.

Enough voters rejected Aiello to hand Mentzer a four point victory, even in a district Trump won in 2020, albeit by less than a percentage point.

This year, she is being challenged by Chippewa Valley Schools Trustee Robert Wojtowicz , although as of late August he had raised less than $1,900, while Mentzer had accrued nearly $168,000.

On his website, Wojtowicz says he supports the Second Amendment and opposing illegal immigration, while touting an endorsement from the Michigan Freedom Caucus, the far-right group of legislators that sought, among other things, to censure Michigan House Speaker Joe Tate (D-Detroit) over his criticism of fellow caucus members, state Rep. Josh Schriver (R-Oxford), after he posted the white supremacist-linked “Great Replacement” theory in social media posts.

He is also endorsed by Moms for America Action, a Moms for Liberty-type organization that is listed as a hate and antigovernment group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Mentzer, meanwhile, cited affordable health care, expanding educational opportunities, growing the economy and upgrading water infrastructure as priorities. She has endorsements from union groups as well as the Police Officers Association of Michigan, Michigan Nurses Association and Planned Parenthood.

76th District

State Rep. Angela Witwer (D-Delta Twp.), who chairs the powerful House Appropriations Committee, is seeking a fourth term in the House, having grown her margin of victory in each election, including a nearly 56% win in 2022. This cycle she’s facing Andy Shaver a pastor from Charlotte.

It’s no surprise that Witwer, who has had three terms to establish herself and build alliances, had more than $161,000 in campaign cash, compared to Shaver with just shy of $38,000.

Witwer has also benefited from the district trending increasingly Democratic, based on the portion of Lansing within its boundaries as well as Delta and Windsor townships.

Her influence took a giant step forward when Democrats gained control of the Legislature in 2023, giving Witwer, as House Appropriations chair, a key role in directing the state’s budget the last two cycles. Part of that role allowed her to direct more than $200 million in special projects across the Lansing region, according to the Lansing State Journal. However, the process, which included last minute budget insertions, drew scrutiny when 90% of the pork projects ended up in districts represented by Democrats.

There were also conflict of interest accusations against Witwer after it was reported that she maintained a close relationship with Edge Partnerships, a consulting firm she launched, and multiple potential incidents where Edge clients intersected with capital developments.

Despite those vulnerabilities, which a more mainstream candidate could potentially have effectively exploited, Republicans went with Shaver, who is promoting a far-right agenda that focuses more on social values than political substance.

Shaver asserts “fundamental God-given freedoms are under attack in Lansing,” and that if elected he would “stand strong against the tyranny in Lansing and stand up for what is right.”

As an example of that alleged tyranny, Shaver cited Witwer’s support for HB 4474 , which sought to expand the definition of the state’s ethnic intimidation statute to include gender identity, saying Witwer “voted to trample your rights”.

Shaver touts endorsements from a bevy of local clergy and elected officials from the district which covers the majority of Eaton County.

Included on that list are attorneys David and Stephen Kallman from the Kallman Legal Group, the arch-conservative law firm that represented businesses that defied the state’s pandemic health orders, litigated several cases opposing sexual orientation and gender identity protections, and was made Ottawa County’s corporate counsel when right-wing Ottawa Impact members took control of county government there.

“ Faith is the foundation that this great nation was built on. The Freedom of Religion is our cornerstone freedom, the right that establishes every other freedom! We need strong morals and real family values – they are bedrock principles in our great republic. We have to maintain our God-given rights to worship, enjoy the freedoms recognized in our Constitution and given by God!,” asserted Shaver.

Witwer’s endorsements include union support from the MEA, AFL-CIO, and the Teamsters, as well as diverse groups that range from Emily’s List to the Michigan Chamber of Commerce.

Her campaign is making a much more traditional pitch to voters, emphasizing competence over conflict.

“ I entered politics to represent Eaton County. Not one party. I hold true to that. It’s time to put national politics aside and get to work to improve our community,” Witwer states on her website.

81st District

This district, which covers northeast Grand Rapids, along with Ada, Grand Rapids and southern Plainfield townships, is a pickup opportunity for Republicans after incumbent state Rep. Rachel Hood (D-Grand Rapids) announced in January she would not seek reelection.

The Democrats nominated Kent County Commissioner Stephen Wooden of Grand Rapids, while Republicans nominated Jordan Youngquist of Grand Rapids, who formerly served on the board of the Kent County Farm Bureau and Michigan Apple Association.

Hood easily won reelection by double digits in 2022, so Democratic support is available in the district, mostly centered in Grand Rapids and Grand Rapids Township. It will be Wooden’s task to draw them out, which makes his position as a member of the board of commissioners a real asset to keeping this seat in the Democratic column.

Ada and southern Plainfield townships are where conservative voters tend to be clustered and the likely base of support for Youngquist, who emphasizes his rural roots of growing up on his family’s farm in Kent City.

“Jordan and his wife Laura have taught their children about hard work and the value of good work ethic. These are at the core of what the American dream is all about. We like working hard, and Thank God for every day we get to live in the great state of Michigan,” states his website.

Endorsed by more mainstream groups like the Michigan Retailers Association, Youngquist also touts endorsements from the far-right Michigan Freedom Caucus, and the Betsy DeVos-funded GLEP.

Among his priorities are restoring Right to Work in Michigan, which was undone by the Democratic majority last year, defending Second Amendment rights, election integrity, and school choice.

“Jordan does not support banning books, but does support prohibiting pornographic materials being deceminated (sic) amongst the innocent children in our public school system,” states his website.

Wooden is endorsed not only by Hood, but also state Sen. Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids), U.S. Rep. Hillary Scholten (D-Grand Rapids) and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, as well as Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss. He has strong union support including from the MEA and AFL-CIO, as well Equality Michigan and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan.

His priorities include lowering housing costs, making childcare more affordable, and defending reproductive freedom.

“ I will always stand up for your rights to make the personal medical decisions that are right for you and your family. I will defend access to abortion care, birth control and fertility treatments like IVF,” said Wooden.

Wooden had about $62,000 in his campaign coffers, while Youngquist had $5,000.

83rd District

Composed of southwest Grand Rapids, Wyoming and a small portion of Byron Township, this district has the potential to be a majority-decider.

State Rep. John Fitzgerald (D-Wyoming) is looking for reelection to a second term after taking the district in 2022 by more than eight points over GOP newcomer Lisa DeKryger.

This time, however, Republicans have a named presence in former Rep. Tommy Brann of Wyoming. Brann, who served three terms representing the then-77th District from 2017 to 2023. In addition to his political name recognition, he started the Brann’s Steakhouse & Grille chain of restaurants after working at his parents’ establishment.

That reputation will help Brann somewhat diminish the incumbency advantage for Fitzgerald, although Fitzgerald’s two years as a member of the Wyoming City Council may even that out. It was certainly a factor in his winning Wyoming in 2022, once solidly Republican territory.

However, Brann also won the city in his last House run in 2020, although he did it against a Democrat without much financial support. He also won the city in his failed 2022 bid to replace Democrat Winnie Brinks in the Michigan Senate. That could make Wyoming the battleground that decides the race.

Brann had just under $30,000 in campaign funds, compared to Fitzgerald’s war chest that topped $165,000.

Brann’s campaign has been relatively devoid of ideological appeals, instead emphasizing traditional conservative talking points of fiscal responsibility, support for public safety, and job creation.

“T ommy wants our children to have the opportunities to open their own businesses and create jobs, in their lifetime,” states his website. “Through Tommy’s education pursuits, our children will have the opportunity to learn about Free Enterprise in classroom courses, allowing the next generation to learn about the American dream.”

Fitzgerald prioritizes infrastructure funding, claiming that in his first term he was “responsible for bringing significant funding into Wyoming and Kent County – something his predecessors have never done.” He also emphasizes reproductive freedom and common sense gun reform.

“Owning a firearm is an enormous responsibility, and common sense laws are something every responsible Michigander can agree on. Safe storage bills, waiting periods for firearm purchases, and assault weapon age requirements are steps we can take immediately to keep our communities safe,” states his website.

103rd District

Incumbent state Rep. Betsy Coffia (D-Traverse City) had the tightest race in 2022, when a 765 vote margin (less than four-tenths of a percentage point) put her into office by defeating then-incumbent state Rep. Jack O’Malley (R-Lake Ann) and becoming the first Democrat to ever represent Grand Traverse County in the state House.

Challenging her this November is former Grand Traverse County Republican Party Chair Lisa Trombley , a retired federal employee.

“Coffia has been a rubber stamp for the far left agenda which takes parents out of schools, strips our Second Amendment rights, and makes it hard for our tourism industry to thrive,” said Trombley in her campaign announcement last November.

In a recent debate , Coffia and Trombley displayed stark differences on issues including climate change, gun control and abortion, but also local topics such as northern Michigan’s housing market.

On paper, Coffia has amassed a campaign fund north of $384,000, no doubt a reflection of her prodigious fundraiser skills developed over the course of two terms in the state House and as a Grand Traverse County Commissioner for four years before that. Trombley, meanwhile, had just over $67,000.

The district encompasses Leelanau County, as well as parts of Grand Traverse and Benzie counties, with Traverse City and its immediate suburbs a strong redoubt of Democratic strength, while the outlying areas, especially central Leelanau and northern Benzie, remain strongly in the Republican camp.

Coffia cites protecting reproductive freedom and the environment among her priorities, as well as strengthening public education.

Among the issues Trombley emphasizes are transparent governance, lifting restrictions on small business, securing elections, and defending the Second Amendment.

On that last topic, Trombley and Coffia offered contrasting approaches at the recent debate.

“What can Lansing do? We can have 3,000 laws on the books. It’s not going to stop that one person who is compelled to create violence in any kind of circumstance,” Trombley said.

Coffia, who emphasized that she grew up in a hunting family and likes to sport shoot, said she fully supported what she and the Democratic majority got done in the last term, including universal background checks, safe storage laws, and a red flag law that allows a judge to order the removal of guns from individuals deemed a danger to themselves or others.

“This is about reasonable protections for public safety and especially our children. There is more we can do, said Coffia.

109th District

State Rep. Jenn Hill (D-Marquette) won this Upper Peninsula district in 2022 by nearly 6 points, which practically counts as a blowout in this era of 50-50 elections.

Consisting of Alger, Baraga and Marquette counties, and the eastern two-thirds of Dickinson County, Democrats have dominated this district for decades, although the overall shift of the UP to the Republican Party keeps this as a race worth watching.

Hill, who had to overcome two challengers in the August primary, will face former television meteorologist Karl Bohnak on Nov. 5.

Helping Hill will be strong Democratic support from the city of Marquette and from Northern Michigan University. Additionally, while Trump won the district in 2016, he lost it to Joe Biden in 2020, while Gov. Whitmer took it by double digits in 2022, the same year Hill won her seat.

Hill had the cash advantage with her campaign fund containing approximately $221,000, while Bohnak had just over $16,000.

Bohnak, who was the chief meteorologist at WLUC-TV6 in Marquette, cited affordable energy, local control, education and gun rights among his priorities.

He also said he hoped to bring change to how the district was represented, and that Hill had “consistently fallen in line and voted, not for our interests, but for the interests of radical ideologues in Lansing,” that “restricted local control and sent millions of our tax dollars for pet projects downstate.”

Hill, however, says she stands beside her record in Lansing where she voted to codify the Affordable Care Act to “ ensure those with pre-existing conditions aren’t denied coverage,” passed “ the biggest education budget in Michigan’s history, all without raising taxes,” and repealing the Gov. Rick Snyder-era repealing the retirement tax, “putting an average of $1,000 back in the pockets of half a million Michigander households.”

