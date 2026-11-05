Indiana Grown includes stroopwafels in holiday boxes

Indiana Grown will include the Dutch Waffle Co.'s handcrafted stroopwafels for its annual holiday gift boxes.

The Dutch tradition is one of 14 Indiana-made products featured in this year's box.

“As we enter into this holiday season of giving, this gift box is an excellent way of supporting local businesses, while also sharing a little bit of Indiana with loved ones,” said Lt. Governor Micah Beckwith, in a press release. “Indiana Grown does tremendous work highlighting and promoting Indiana products that are grown or made by Hoosiers.”

Plymouth-based Dutch Waffle Co. was started in 2019 after Bianca and Patrick Letens moved to the U.S. from the Netherlands, according to the company's website. Now, they sell their Dutch creation at thousands of stores.

A package of two stroopwafels will be included in the 400 Indiana Grown boxes for sale this year. Indiana Grown sold 200 boxes that were mailed to 21 states in 2023. Last year, they mailed to 44 states.

The other items include:

The Lotion Company, Muncie – Pistachio Delight and Brown Sugar travel size lotions

– Pistachio Delight and Brown Sugar travel size lotions Sweet Melissa Honey & Hive , Fishers – Vanilla lip balm

– Vanilla lip balm Miller’s Orchard , Nappanee – Amish apple butter

– Amish apple butter Fresco Spice Blends, Fort Wayne – Coffee Steak Rub and Rosemary Salt Rub

– Coffee Steak Rub and Rosemary Salt Rub Burlington Grain & Produce Company , Flora – Popcorn with salted caramel seasoning

– Popcorn with salted caramel seasoning Bohman Bee Company , Hanover – Honey

– Honey BeeFree , Noblesville – Drake’s Chocolate Brownie Granola Cookie Bites

– Drake’s Chocolate Brownie Granola Cookie Bites Abby’s Elderberry , Otisco – Tea

– Tea Chocolat Café , Rushville – Kinako dark chocolate bar

– Kinako dark chocolate bar Sixtyone20 Candles, Bloomington – Soy wax candle

The boxes cost $90 each, plus a $10 shipping and handling fee. As of Nov. 5, 352 boxes were left to order.

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture in partnership with the lieutenant governor’s office oversees Indiana Grown.

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