Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Michiana Business News

    Amazon breaks ground on $11B data center campus

    By Heather Pfundstein,

    1 days ago

    Amazon Web Services welcomed state officials to the groundbreaking of its new data center campus in St. Joseph County.

    Indiana Secretary of Commerce David Rosenberg and Gov. Eric Holcomb were among officials who met Sept. 30 in the Century Center's Discovery Ballroom in South Bend to celebrate the start of the $11 billion investment.

    The Indiana Economic Development Corp. said on its Facebook page that “AWS’s presence in New Carlisle will bolster Indiana’s economy of the future and provide at least 1,000 new career opportunities that Hoosiers deserve.”

    Support from Gov. Eric Holcomb and the IEDC. was instrumental in landing the large capital investment.

    “This investment will include our continuing commitment to fostering workforce development and educational initiatives in areas where we operate, and we look forward to helping nurture the next generation of talent in the Hoosier State,” said Roger Wehner, AWS director of economic development, in a press release .

    According to Amazon, the company has invested $21.5 billion in Indiana since 2010 and created 26,000 full- and part-time jobs. It also has implemented four solar and one wind farm.

    “Amazon has long been an important economic partner in Indiana, and we are excited to welcome AWS,” Gov. Holcomb said . “This significant investment solidifies Indiana’s leadership position in the economy of the future, and will undoubtedly have a positive ripple effect on the town of New Carlisle, the north central region and the state of Indiana for years to come.”

    AWS also will invest $7 million to improve road infrastructure surrounding the development in New Carlisle, just west of South Bend. The Indiana Enterprise Center gets water from the town of New Carlisle, sewer from South Bend, natural gas from NIPSCO and electric from I&M/AEP. Canadian National and Norfolk Southern and the Chicago South Shore railroads service the site. The site also is 7 miles from the South Bend International Airport and connects by major highways to the Port of Indiana at Burns Harbor .

    The IEDC provided “sales tax exemptions for eligible capital investments over a 50-year term,” according to a press release . It also offered the following performance-based tax credits: $18.3 million for workforce; $5 million for training; $55 million for business investment; and $20 million for redevelopment.

    The company also is launching a grant program to support community programming for education, sustainability, economic and workforce development, and other initiatives. It already has committed $100,000 to the fund.

    The Indiana Enterprise Center includes 2,920 acres for tenants such as American Electric Power, Air Gas, Carris Reels, Edcoat, Five Star Sheet, Gavilon Grain, Helena Chemical,Cleveland-Cliffs Tek and Kote, Just Packaging, Navistar, R&L Carriers, Red Hen Turf Farm, St. Joseph Energy Center, Smith Ready Mix, and Alkegen.

    The post Amazon breaks ground on $11B data center campus appeared first on Michiana Business News .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson20 hours ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA8 days ago
    Ross shopper says the worker checked her receipt at the door and went through her bag.
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute11 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Alameda PostCast for October 4, 2024
    Alameda Post23 hours ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Aurora homeless encampments getting bigger, official says
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Happy Hour in Baton Rouge: Barracuda
    M Henderson7 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    Investigation Underway: Fatal Denton House Fire Claims Life
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel28 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney15 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post2 hours ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King6 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News18 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díazlast hour

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy