5 Best Weekend Bets: October 18-20, 2024

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. -- Tried-and-true favorites and new-to-town treasures. That sums up events in the Kanawha Valley this weekend. Whether you’re looking for azurites or adobo, here are five local weekend happenings you won’t want to miss. Looking for more local fun? Check out the full Kanawha Valley Weekend calendar.
Readers and writers alike will not want to miss this year’s West Virginia Book Festival, which takes place Saturday in Charleston. Festival favorites like the Used Book Sale and the Storybook Character Parade return to the one-day event, which also features bestselling authors, writing workshops, panels and children’s activities.
If you go: Saturday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive in Charleston.
If you’re a fan of history or family-friendly local legends, the Samuel Shrewsbury Mansion Museum (also known as the Old Stone House) has a Saturday storytelling event for you. Walk the historic grounds and listen to tales of local heritage, folklore and West Virginia ghosts. Bring a flashlight or lantern for full effect. All proceeds benefit the upkeep of this Kanawha Valley jewel.
If you go: Saturday, Oct. 19, 5 p.m. Tickets $5 adults, $1 children. Samuel Shrewsbury Mansion Museum, 179 West DuPont Ave., Belle.
Celebrate Filipino-American culture at this inaugural festival on the grounds of the state Capitol Complex. Enjoy dance performances, Filipino cuisine and other free activities to mark Filipino American Heritage Month. The festival is sponsored by the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs and the Filipino American Association of West Virginia.
If you go: Saturday, Oct. 19, 1-6 p.m. Free. West Virginia State Capitol Complex, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston.
Spend your Sunday afternoon strolling the winding .65-mile Sunrise Carriage Trail and enjoy music, art and dance along the way. Marvel at the autumnal colors of nature while you walk. This family-friendly event is part of Charleston’s FestivFALL celebration. Leashed dogs are welcome.
If you go: Sunday, Oct. 20, 1-4 p.m. Free. Sunrise Carriage Trail, 746 Myrtle Road, Charleston.
This long-lasting event, sponsored by the Kanawha Rock and Gem Club, returns for its 50th year in 2024. More than a dozen vendors will bring thousands of items, including rare earth specimens, crystals, fossils and a sampling of hand-crafted jewelry to South Charleston. Whether you collect, display or use the specimens for metaphysical purposes is up to you.
If you go: Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free entrance. South Charleston Community Center, 601 Jefferson Road, South Charleston.
