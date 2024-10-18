5 Best Weekend Bets: October 18-20, 2024

Photo by West Virginia Book Festival

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. -- Tried-and-true favorites and new-to-town treasures. That sums up events in the Kanawha Valley this weekend. Whether you’re looking for azurites or adobo, here are five local weekend happenings you won’t want to miss. Looking for more local fun? Check out the full Kanawha Valley Weekend calendar.

The Used Book Sale, a popular Book Festival event, will take place on Saturday at the Coliseum and Convention Center in Charleston. Photo by West Virginia Book Festival

Readers and writers alike will not want to miss this year’s West Virginia Book Festival, which takes place Saturday in Charleston. Festival favorites like the Used Book Sale and the Storybook Character Parade return to the one-day event, which also features bestselling authors, writing workshops, panels and children’s activities.

If you go: Saturday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive in Charleston.

Volunteers with the Samuel Shrewsbury Mansion Museum (also known as the Old Stone House) will hold a storytelling fundraiser Saturday. Photo by Old Stone House

If you’re a fan of history or family-friendly local legends, the Samuel Shrewsbury Mansion Museum (also known as the Old Stone House) has a Saturday storytelling event for you. Walk the historic grounds and listen to tales of local heritage, folklore and West Virginia ghosts. Bring a flashlight or lantern for full effect. All proceeds benefit the upkeep of this Kanawha Valley jewel.

If you go: Saturday, Oct. 19, 5 p.m. Tickets $5 adults, $1 children. Samuel Shrewsbury Mansion Museum, 179 West DuPont Ave., Belle.

The first Filipino-American Festival will be held on the West Virginia State Capitol Grounds this week. Photo by Filipino-American Association of West Virginia

Celebrate Filipino-American culture at this inaugural festival on the grounds of the state Capitol Complex. Enjoy dance performances, Filipino cuisine and other free activities to mark Filipino American Heritage Month. The festival is sponsored by the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs and the Filipino American Association of West Virginia.

If you go: Saturday, Oct. 19, 1-6 p.m. Free. West Virginia State Capitol Complex, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston.

The Carriage Trail Leaf Walk brings music, art and dance around each corner. Photo by FestivALL

Spend your Sunday afternoon strolling the winding .65-mile Sunrise Carriage Trail and enjoy music, art and dance along the way. Marvel at the autumnal colors of nature while you walk. This family-friendly event is part of Charleston’s FestivFALL celebration. Leashed dogs are welcome.

If you go: Sunday, Oct. 20, 1-4 p.m. Free. Sunrise Carriage Trail, 746 Myrtle Road, Charleston.

Crystals, fossils, jewelry and more are all offered at the Rock and Gem Show, running Saturday and Sunday in South Charleston. Photo by Kanawha Rock and Gem Club

This long-lasting event, sponsored by the Kanawha Rock and Gem Club, returns for its 50th year in 2024. More than a dozen vendors will bring thousands of items, including rare earth specimens, crystals, fossils and a sampling of hand-crafted jewelry to South Charleston. Whether you collect, display or use the specimens for metaphysical purposes is up to you.

If you go: Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free entrance. South Charleston Community Center, 601 Jefferson Road, South Charleston.

Michael Ramsburg is a Kanawha County communities reporter. He can be reached at ramsburgreports@gmail.com or by calling 304-370-3067.



