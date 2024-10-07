Open in App
    Kanawha Commissioners: Lowest bid on judicial annex project 60% higher than expected

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AhEAk_0vxYVrP900
    An artists rendering of the county's renovated Judicial Annex. The lowest bid was over 60% higher than expected, commissioners said Monday.Photo bySiling Architect

    CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- Kanawha commissioners held a special meeting on Monday concerning the county’s judicial annex renovation and expansion project.

    The expansion, initiated after the county added three new magistrates and one new circuit judge, includes plans for an expanded public entry section, six new courtrooms, a jury assembly suite and office space. It was designed by a Kanawha County firm Silling Architects, who first revealed blueprints to commissioners earlier this year.

    At the time, Silling officials said the project would cost $13.5 million. In September, commissioners ordered the issuance of lease revenue bonds “not to exceed $15 million” to pay for the renovation costs, and public bids were opened for construction.

    Construction is expected to begin this fall.

    On Monday, commissioners were told that two bids were received for the renovations.

    The first bid, from Danhill Construction, sought more than $19 million. The second and lowest bid, from Charleston-based Maynard C. Smith (MCS) Construction, quoted $16.2 million.

    Both bids were significantly more than what commissioners had expected.

    “We’ve crept up from $10 million [estimate] to $16 million,” Commissioner Ben Salango said during Monday's special meeting. Representatives from Silling Architects and MCS Construction were also on hand at the meeting.

    Salango said MCS Construction's bid is 60 percent higher than commissioners anticipated. When additional project expenses are added – including the roughly $1 million already spent – the overall costs would be “closer to 80 percent” more than budgeted, Salango said.

    “The taxpayers aren’t getting what they signed up for,” Salango noted.

    State law permits a 30-day negotiation period when government construction contracts exceed the budgeted amount, as long as no changes are made to the scope of work. That means the county can still negotiate a lower price with MCS Construction. However, they have to act fast – the 30-day deadline for the renovation project ends on Nov. 4, 2024.

    “Before we start putting more debt back on [the county], let’s make sure we do it responsibly,” Commission President Lance Wheeler told his fellow panelists and company representatives on Monday.

    The parties agreed to go back to the negotiating table.

    The item was tabled while a final cost was worked out with the lowest bidder. Commissioners said they will hold another special meeting to approve or reject the proposal before the Nov. 4 deadline.

    Emergency garage repairs

    Also on Monday, commissioners approved emergency repairs for a concrete ramp on a county-owned garage.

    “I was really hoping to put this off for a few years but since the last storm we’ve got some plaster fall out and we need to get it fixed before it gets worse,” Kanawha County Maintenance Director Mike Moles told the panelist.

    The issue, known as “concrete cancer,” happens when steel reinforcements in concrete are exposed to air and water. The reinforcements corrode and expand, causing the concrete to crack.

    Moles said the repairs would cost an estimated $60,000. The funds for the repairs will come from a capital fund in the county’s budget.

    Michael Ramsburg is a Kanawha County communities reporter. He can be reached at ramsburgreports@gmail.com or by calling 304-370-3067.


    Guest
    15h ago
    Thank a republican. They'll take your money every time.
