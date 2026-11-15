Miamisburg has some solid front-line jobs right now, from big-box retail to a busy local car wash. Good mix of part-time and full-time with benefits and room to grow.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Harbor Freight Tools Location: Miamisburg, OH

Type: Part-time

Pay: About $16/hour (depends on experience and location)

(depends on experience and location) Why it’s worth a look: Steady retail role with paid time off (up to 152 hours/year), medical/dental/vision for all associates, company-matched 401(k), and store discounts. Schedules stay within 6am–10pm and the store is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter, with clear paths to move into full-time.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Miamisburg, OH

Type: Part-time, temporary

Pay: $15–$19/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Classic drugstore role where you’ll run the register, help customers, stock shelves, and handle photo/web pickup. Offers health, dental, vision, paid time off, employee discount, 401(k), flexible hours, and training, with preference if you already have retail or Walgreens experience.

Employer: Express Wash Concepts (Flying Ace Express Car Wash)

Express Wash Concepts (Flying Ace Express Car Wash) Location: 10440 Green Court, Miamisburg, OH 45342

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on leadership role in a fast-paced car wash, focused on customer service, sales growth, and quality checks. Comes with ongoing training, 401(k) with up to 4% company match, paid vacation, uniforms, Unlimited Wash Club membership, and a clear path to higher leadership roles.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.