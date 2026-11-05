🚌 Miamisburg Transportation Jobs With Multiple FedEx Openings

Miamisburg is busy with package traffic right now, and FedEx is hiring to keep things moving. If you like being on the road and staying active, these local driving roles are worth a look.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Miamisburg, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.52/hour

This role covers different delivery routes as needed, so every day can look a little different. You’ll drive company vehicles, pick up and deliver packages, and handle basic customer service. Must be 21+, able to lift 50 lbs, have a valid driver’s license and a clean driving record, and pass a DOT medical exam. Great fit if you want steady hours, benefits, and don’t mind physical work.

Employer: FedEx (Contracted Ground Service)

FedEx (Contracted Ground Service) Location: Miamisburg, OH (terminal at 8650 Byers Rd ; routes in Centerville & Washington Township – 45458 & 45459 )

(terminal at ; routes in ) Type: Full-time

Pay: $170–$190 per day

You’ll run a set area each day, loading your own truck and delivering a wide range of packages. Must be 21+, legal to work in the U.S., have a regular Class C driver’s license, clean driving record, and pass a physical and drug test. This is a good option if you like fast-paced days, working outdoors, and want daily route work with paid time off.

If one of these sounds right, don’t wait—apply online, polish your resume, and be ready to talk about your driving and customer service experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.