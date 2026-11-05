🚔 Miamisburg Public Safety: Multiple TJ Maxx Loss Prevention Jobs

Miamisburg retail is busy, and TJ Maxx is beefing up its in‑store safety team. If you like staying alert, helping people, and keeping stores secure, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: TJ Maxx / The TJX Companies, Inc.

TJ Maxx / Location: Miamisburg, OH (10749 Innovation Dr)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.55–$20.40 per hour

You’ll handle daily loss prevention and safety tasks, watch for theft, conduct apprehensions within policy, and work closely with store management. Good fit if you have strong judgment, like investigative work, and want experience that can connect with law enforcement procedures.

Employer: TJ Maxx / The TJX Companies, Inc.

TJ Maxx / Location: Miamisburg, OH (10749 Innovation Dr)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.50–$18.60 per hour

This role is all about being a visible safety presence at the front of the store, wearing a body‑worn camera, greeting customers, and reporting suspicious activity. Great if you’re calm on your feet, can stand for long periods, and want an entry‑level security role with clear routines.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.