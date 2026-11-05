🏗️ Miamisburg Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Miamisburg’s engineering scene is busy right now—especially for folks with power, structural, and aerospace experience. Here are several strong roles worth a look.

Employer: Accelevation

Accelevation Location: Miamisburg, OH (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mid-level electrical role focused on UL 891 low-voltage switchboards and power distribution gear. You’ll design schematics, single-line diagrams, BOMs, and work closely with manufacturing, purchasing, project management, and quality to get products built right and on time.

Employer: LJB Inc.

Location: Dayton, OH office (serving Miamisburg area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $106,000 – $140,000, based on experience and credentials

Join a national leader in fall protection design, working on structural analysis and layouts for platforms, anchorages, and lifelines. Expect 50–75% travel, heavy use of Revit/CAD, and a mix of field work and design that directly improves worker safety.

Employer: Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC)

Location: Miamisburg, OH (office/hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes annual incentive pay based on performance)

Senior-level role leading mechanical engineering for advanced aerospace and defense systems, including acting as SAOC Aerial Refueling Technical Lead. You’ll guide complex projects, mentor other engineers, and must be able to obtain and maintain a Top Secret U.S. Security Clearance.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.