By Manny Cid, Assistant Director, Miami-Dade County Strategic Procurement Department

A thriving economy is measured not only by its largest corporations or newest investments, but by whether opportunity reaches every neighborhood and entrepreneurs have a fair chance to succeed. That is the promise behind Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s vision of an economy that works for all.

That vision is taking shape through the county’s first Small & Local Business Comprehensive Plan, bringing the spirit of the Mayor’s No Wrong Door approach to the entrepreneurs who power our communities.

No Wrong Door begins with a simple principle: people should not have to know which government office to call or navigate a maze of departments to get help. Wherever they enter the system, they should be connected to the support they need.

Applied to small business, that principle is transformative. Owners should not have to piece together disconnected programs or give up because the next step is unclear. The goal is to make support easier to find and use, from the first idea to the next stage of growth.

The resources are meaningful. Through RISE Miami-Dade, eligible small businesses can seek loans of up to $75,000 at prime minus one percentage point. Administered through Dade County Federal Credit Union, the program combines financing with individualized guidance,

helping businesses that may face barriers to traditional capital.

Through STRIVE305, the county connects entrepreneurs with education, technical assistance, mentorship, funding opportunities and business partners. Its online HUB, launched with Wells Fargo, offers a centralized place to discover resources, training and growth opportunities.

But capital is only part of the equation. Entrepreneurs also need help navigating permits and licensing, reaching customers, understanding procurement and building the skills to compete. Free permitting concierge assistance and marketing opportunities on the

Metro-Rail system can help address these practical challenges, while connecting businesses with additional county and community resources.

A comprehensive approach recognizes that every business has different needs. A neighborhood storefront, family enterprise, home-based startup and growing company may need different tools, but each deserves a clear pathway to opportunity.

Small and local businesses do more than generate revenue. They create jobs, sustain families, enliven commercial corridors, strengthen neighborhoods and keep wealth circulating locally. When they succeed, Miami-Dade succeeds.

The ambition is larger than a collection of programs. It is a commitment to make government a partner in possibility—to replace confusion with connection, barriers with pathways and isolation with support.

By bringing services together around entrepreneurs’ needs, Miami-Dade is advancing an approach other communities can study as they work to make economic growth more inclusive. Its success will be measured in businesses launched, jobs created, doors opened and

dreams made achievable.

No Wrong Door means no entrepreneur should have to find their way alone. It means every business matters, every neighborhood has potential, and opportunity should not depend on knowing the right person or office.

That is how Miami-Dade can build an economy that works for all: one business, one opportunity and one open door at a time.

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