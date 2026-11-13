On this episode of The Prosperity Podcast, hosted by Shandra Daniels, we welcome April Sabral, founder and CEO of Ripple Leadership and founder of the Miami Business Council, for an engaging conversation on leadership development, economic mobility, and building a connected business community in Miami-Dade. Together, they explore how great leadership creates a ripple that reaches people personally and professionally — and why leadership is a daily practice, not a one-and-done workshop.

Leadership is influence. Nothing more, nothing less.

every leader creates a ripple in people’s lives, personally and professionally

In this episode, we discuss:

– Why Leadership Is a Daily Practice

– The Mission to Impact One Million Leaders

– Leadership, Economic Mobility and Influence

– Building the Miami Business Council

– Preparing Young People With Communication and Confidence

– The Difference Between Managing and Leading

Don’t miss this insightful conversation and stay tuned for future episodes featuring more leaders and changemakers shaping the Miami-Dade community.

For more shows, visit: www.cnewstv.com

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