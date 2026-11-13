Tiffani Lipscomb, Chamber South member, welcomes Trent Daugherty of Aqua Aces LLC to discuss their exterior cleaning and pressure washing services. From roof and driveway cleaning to residential and commercial properties, learn how Aqua Aces helps keep South Florida properties looking their best.

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