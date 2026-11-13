Alex Rizo held his campaign kickoff Thursday, November 12, marking the latest step in his bid for Florida Senate District 39. The event put the spotlight on his move toward the Senate as the state representative takes his campaign into its next phase.

: @teamalexrizo

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