Miami’s Community Newspapers is delighted to feature Alana De Alzaga on Under the Palms with Brianna Brown, the Florida Biz Collective interview series spotlighting the people and businesses connected to South Florida’s professional community.

Working in business development within the commercial furniture and interiors industry, Alana helps businesses bring their workplace plans to life. Her work includes furniture selection, layouts, architectural glass partitions and installation coordination—important elements in creating a finished business environment.

This guest appearance offers our readers an opportunity to get to know the professional behind that work. We are pleased to welcome Alana to our platform and introduce her to business owners, organizations and community members exploring resources for their commercial spaces.

For readers planning a new workplace or refreshing an existing location, the website supplied with Alana’s guest information provides a starting point. FCi Furniture Consultants offers information about commercial furniture, design collaboration, visualization support and architectural wall solutions. Readers can explore the company’s services or contact the team about a project.

We thank Alana for joining Brianna and sharing her time with our audience. Watch the featured interview and discover another professional helping South Florida’s business community move forward.

Host Brianna Brown is President and Designer at Fine Line Furniture & Accessories.

The post Alana De Alzaga: Commercial Furniture & Interiors | Under the Palms appeared first on Miami’s Community News.