Behind every business is a team working to keep its daily operations running smoothly. Miami’s Community Newspapers is pleased to spotlight Rachael Vento, who leads Palm Tree Point of Sale, as the featured guest on Under the Palms with Brianna Brown.

Part of the Florida Biz Collective interview series, this appearance introduces our audience to a business leader whose work focuses on helping independent retailers and service businesses find point-of-sale solutions suited to their needs.

Palm Tree Point of Sale, also known as Palm Tree POS, is a second-generation, family-owned business with roots dating back to 1989. Its services include POS consulting, system selection, installation, data migration, employee training, payment solutions and ongoing support.

The company’s approach begins with understanding how each business operates and continues through implementation and support. For owners opening a new business, replacing an older system or seeking assistance with their technology, that ongoing relationship is central to Palm Tree’s service.

We warmly welcome Rachael to Miami’s Community Newspapers and thank her for joining Brianna for this featured interview. We are proud to introduce our readers to the people behind the businesses serving our community.

Visit Palm Tree POS to explore services and request a consultation, or learn more about Rachael and the company’s story.

Contact Palm Tree POS: 305-910-0215 | info@palmtreepos.com

Host Brianna Brown is President and Designer at Fine Line Furniture & Accessories.

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