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Pinecrest

Supporting Seniors & Capturing Life’s Moments | Pinecrest Business Association Spotlight

By Community Newspapers,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=140Q3T_1Gnzlzjm00

On this episode of Pinecrest Business Association Spotlight, host Vanessa Certain welcomes Viviana Laboy of 305 Senior, Miami-Dade’s trusted senior resource network, and Pilar Andujar of Andujar Photography. Discover how local businesses are making a difference in the community through senior resources, professional services, and photography. Join us as we highlight the people and businesses helping South Florida thrive.

The post Supporting Seniors & Capturing Life’s Moments | Pinecrest Business Association Spotlight appeared first on Miami’s Community News.

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